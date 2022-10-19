ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Families left to pick up pieces in aftermath of fatal overdoses

By Sara Stinson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWk3s_0iezWTU500

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Within the last three years, over 1,800 plus people who have died due accidental drug overdoses in San Francisco. These aren’t just staggering statistics. Behind each death, a group of family and friends are left to grieve.

Chelsey Mony lost her fiance’ to an overdose.

“I got a call from his cell phone from the medical examiner. The call that no family member ever wants to get,” she said.

‘City of chaos’: Retail CEO blasts San Francisco in social media post

One year later, the memory of that call still takes Mony’s breathe away, the moment she learned her fiance’, Angelo Mandell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“That memory will be stitched into my brain forever,” Mony said.

Hours before Mandell died, he was celebrating his birthday weekend with one of his best friends David Monticalvo.

“That whole day he was so joyful,” Monticalvo recalled. “In fact, one of the last texts I received from him, he was so happy and positive and I lost a piece of my heart when he died.”

It happened on a Sunday night. Mandell’s friends went home because they had work early the next morning. But he wanted to continue to celebrate, so he went out by himself.

“Apparently, he met some people, ended up in the wrong place,” Monticalvo said. “He took something accidentally and overdosed.”

“I knew right after he died, 18 hours ago he was texting me about how much he loved life and now he’s gone…the fragility of life and the extent of this public health problem,” Monticalvo added.

Monticalvo and Mony want Mandell’s death to be a sobering reminder that this could happen to anyone.

“Most people have no idea that the drugs they are using recreationally could be laced with fentanyl,” said Monticalvo. “It could happen to anyone.”

Accidental drug overdoses are a leading cause of death in San Francisco. So far this year, over 451 people have died from them. That’s an average of 45 people per month.

There is a misconception that it’s all homeless drug addicts, but the data shows otherwise. Seventy-two percent of those who died had a home address.  Just 24% did not.

Accidental overdoses are happening all over the city, with only 21% in the Tenderloin.

“This is very much a public health issue, locally and nationally,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hom with the city health department. He says 70% of the deaths are due to potent fentanyl.

“The greatest threat of fentanyl is that when too much is taken, it can slow their breathing and ultimately cause them to stop breathing,” Hom said.

Once this happens, people can die quickly. Nalxone or Narcan is the quickest way to help someone.

KRON On is streaming live news now

“Naloxone restores someone’s breathing and therefore can be life saving,” said Hom. “It’s very easy to learn how to administer it and recognize an overdose. That’s why we believe people in the city should carry it because we all could be in a position to save a life.”

Like many others, Mandell’s life could have been saved.

To prevent more deaths, Hom said the city health department is working on, “promoting messages of safer use, increasing production of Nalxone and other harm reduction supplies, increasing access to low barrier treatment, we have a street overdose response team.”

Unfortunately, this is a story thousands upon thousands of families are living with. Three grains of salt or just the tip of pen, the equivalent of that tiny amount of fentanyl is all it can take to kill someone.

Some people don’t call for help when someone starts to overdose out of fear of getting in trouble for illegal drugs. However, the good Samaritan law protects the caller from any criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Six dogs rushed to hospital after ingesting meth, vet says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple dogs have mistakenly ingested methamphetamine while out on a walk or at a dog park in San Jose, according to the hospital director at Med Vet Silicon Valley. The dogs allegedly ate meth off the ground, which could have killed them. David Espinal, who lives in south San Jose, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man tries to coax child to leave with him at Petaluma park

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) - Police say a suspicious man tried to coax a young man into leaving with him at the city's McDowell Park Thursday night. The woman reported the incident later that night, saying her young child had been playing at the park when the man approached her son and repeatedly attempted to talk him into riding his bicycle and leave with him. The boy's parents ran over to their son and yelled at the unknown man to leave and to stop talking to their child. The man continued to try and convince the child to leave with him, but after  one of the parents continued to try to get the subject to leave, he left the area on his bicycle in an unknown direction.The man was described as Hispanic, in his late 40s, with a thin build. He was also bald. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and was riding a small red bicycle. No one on scene was familiar with the man. 
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after trying to lure a child in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had tried to coax […]
PETALUMA, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital

SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities warn that rainbow fentanyl may show up in Halloween treats

BERKELEY -- Halloween is just around the corner and kids are ready to go trick-or-treating. Now, rainbow-colored fentanyl is being pushed into communities across the Bay Area and the U.S. and authorities are sending out a warning to parents.The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should take an extra step and check their kids' candy this year to make sure it's safe.In the past, parents were told to make sure their kids walked in well-lighted areas and to have a safety plan. Now, checking for rainbow fentanyl is being added to that list.Kendra Feeley, a parent talked about trick or treating...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
KRON4 News

Crews rescue trapped person inside overturned car in Newark

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after being trapped inside an overturned vehicle Friday night in Newark, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The car was involved in a collision on Balentine Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, one person was trapped. Firefighters were then able to get the person […]
NEWARK, CA
sfstandard.com

Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death

A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Nine Guns Seized Off Tenderloin Streets

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported between the dates of September 27, and October 1, officers in the course of 5 different investigations arrested 8 suspects tied to these incidents. During the arrests, officers located and seized 9 firearms, along with narcotics and ammunition. On September 27, in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly resident injured in garage fire at Inner Sunset home

(BCN) — Two people were injured, including an elderly resident hospitalized in critical condition, in a fire Friday morning at a home in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood, officials said. The one-alarm blaze was reported at about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue, where a garage fire spread to the home, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon. In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated. “Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police looking for missing person, considered at risk

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who is considered at risk. Conrad Williams is 74 years old and was last seen on Oct. 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Adeline Street. Williams is 6’0″ tall, weighs 230 pounds, has […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Families of SF police shooting victims claim DA is delaying prosecuting cops for political reasons

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Families of deadly police shooting victims in San Francisco claim that District Attorney Brook Jenkins is delaying prosecuting the cops for political reasons. Those families and their supporters held a press conference Thursday outside the DA’s office.  “I want her to put back on the calendar that was already scheduled to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy