High Point, NC

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends High Point superfan massive haul of gifts

By Dolan Reynolds, Chris Weaver
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atWOH_0iezWQpu00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s no doubt Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson smelled something good cooking up in a newly formed friendship in High Point.

Johnson tweeted recently responding to a quick video post where the general manager of the Palladium Theatre in High Point introduced “The Rock” to his biggest fan.

The video by James Carter was a relatively simple gesture made shortly after he met Harrison Beene, a young man who loves “The Rock.”

“He’s a good friend of mine and a special person in my life,” Harrison said.

The message got the rock’s attention for sure. He sent Harrison 20 tickets to the opening night of “Black Adam” and almost $2,000 worth of swag.

“I never thought when I posted it that it would do this, so it’s been incredible,” Harrison said.

His mom was as surprised as anyone at the fact that “The Rock” was looking for her son.

“A neighbor texted me on a Friday night and said ‘they’re looking for Harrison. And I said ‘who’s looking for Harrison?’ And they said ‘The Rock,’ and I’m like ‘Who?’” Sondra said.

Harrison does have a message for “The Rock”:

“If you’re watching this, I always be your best friend forever. And I love to spend Thanksgiving with you. Thank you.”

Harrison and 20 of his other friends will spend Friday evening watching “Black Adam” on the Imax screen at the Palladium.

