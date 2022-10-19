ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fries, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 9 - Pulaski County at Graham

Friday Night Blitz Week 9 – Pulaski County at Graham. Friday Night Blitz Week 9 - Pulaski County at Graham. A special ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 177 in Fairfax to honor Prisoners of War (POW). WFXR's Jermaine Ferrell gives us a preview of events coming up.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Giles County working on bringing better broadband coverage to the area

GILES COUNTY, Va (WFXR)– Leaders in Giles County are working to provide broadband access to the entire county, as thousands of people still do not have internet. The county administrator, Chris McKlarney says the county’s two applications for funding have been submitted with the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative fund.
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 9-Radford at Floyd County

Radford beat Floyd County 28-27. Radford beat Floyd County 28-27. A special ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 177 in Fairfax to honor Prisoners of War (POW). WFXR's Jermaine Ferrell gives us a preview of events coming up. Local heath experts monitoring rapid increase of …. Local heath...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts free senior breakfast

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office offered free breakfast to senior citizens on Thursday. Deputies personally made the food and served it to the community inside the Dublin Lions Club. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, his office wanted to host the breakfast to show...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Marcell Baylor plays with heavy heart after dad's death

Radford senior wide receiver and future Hokie Marcell Baylor played Friday night's game against Floyd County with a heavy heart after the death of his father ten days earlier. Marcell Baylor plays with heavy heart after dad’s …. Radford senior wide receiver and future Hokie Marcell Baylor played Friday...
RADFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy