Friday Night Blitz Week 9 - Pulaski County at Graham
Friday Night Blitz Week 9 – Pulaski County at Graham. Friday Night Blitz Week 9 - Pulaski County at Graham. A special ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 177 in Fairfax to honor Prisoners of War (POW). WFXR's Jermaine Ferrell gives us a preview of events coming up.
Giles County working on bringing better broadband coverage to the area
GILES COUNTY, Va (WFXR)– Leaders in Giles County are working to provide broadband access to the entire county, as thousands of people still do not have internet. The county administrator, Chris McKlarney says the county’s two applications for funding have been submitted with the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative fund.
Friday Night Blitz Week 9-Radford at Floyd County
Radford beat Floyd County 28-27. Radford beat Floyd County 28-27. A special ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 177 in Fairfax to honor Prisoners of War (POW). WFXR's Jermaine Ferrell gives us a preview of events coming up. Local heath experts monitoring rapid increase of …. Local heath...
A water line break affects some residents in Wytheville; All county schools dismissed early
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– A 12-inch water line break forced Wythe County schools to close early on Thursday — leaving several residents without water throughout the day. The break happened on 10th and Spiller Street. Wytheville town engineer, Trevor Hackler says it happened around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct....
Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts free senior breakfast
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office offered free breakfast to senior citizens on Thursday. Deputies personally made the food and served it to the community inside the Dublin Lions Club. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, his office wanted to host the breakfast to show...
Marcell Baylor plays with heavy heart after dad's death
Radford senior wide receiver and future Hokie Marcell Baylor played Friday night's game against Floyd County with a heavy heart after the death of his father ten days earlier. Marcell Baylor plays with heavy heart after dad’s …. Radford senior wide receiver and future Hokie Marcell Baylor played Friday...
Human remains found in Stokes County belong to woman missing since 2018, sheriff’s office says
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Human remains found at a home in Stokes County belong to a woman who went missing over four years, the sheriff’s office confirmed. On Monday, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation searched a home on Ashbury Road in Westfield.
