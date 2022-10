If you think it all began with The Jazz Singer, then in Al Jolson's words, "You ain't heard nothing yet!" Learn how early silent films relied on ethnic stereotypes, and when screen depictions of Jews and their culture emerged and how they evolved. This fascinating talk will also include the Holocaust and its survivors as depicted in American films as well as how recent films have dealt with formerly ignored aspects of Jewish life. Using film clips and behind the scenes stories, entertainment historian John Kenrick examines a rich but rarely discussed cinematic legacy.

RIVER EDGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO