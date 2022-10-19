As we near the peak of the 2022 midterm election cycle, the issue of crime is increasingly cast into our living rooms. In Pennsylvania, commercials from the campaigns of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and state Sen. Doug Mastriano feature crime rates, the specter of criminalized abortion, and even sentence commutations, in a battle for voter support. The same is true of local news, which often devotes more airtime to petty crime than the climate crisis.

