The woman I’d eat bees for loves Halloween. It’s not just the beauty of the trees as the leaves change from green to orange, yellow and other autumnal shades. Nor is it just the pumpkins, gourds and hardy mums lining the walkways and stairs in front of houses. Sure, she loves those things, but what really sparks joy for her is that Halloween evening often feels like one big celebration.

10 HOURS AGO