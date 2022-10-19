Tom Brady isn’t going to pretend that he’s having a good time on the football field when he isn’t. It’s been the case through much of the first six weeks, too, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring down .500 and their worst loss of the season having taken place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have come to criticize Brady in recent weeks given how the on-field product has looked, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined in on the conversation. Roethlisberger essentially expressed how he thought Brady looked checked out in Week 6, not displaying the mannerisms or body language of a quarterback which wanted to be playing.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO