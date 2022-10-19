Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
How Tom Brady Reacted To Ben Roethlisberger Week 6 Criticism
Tom Brady isn’t going to pretend that he’s having a good time on the football field when he isn’t. It’s been the case through much of the first six weeks, too, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring down .500 and their worst loss of the season having taken place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have come to criticize Brady in recent weeks given how the on-field product has looked, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined in on the conversation. Roethlisberger essentially expressed how he thought Brady looked checked out in Week 6, not displaying the mannerisms or body language of a quarterback which wanted to be playing.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Patriots Quarterback News
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has been putting on a show with Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer sidelined with injuries as of late. However, it doesn't sound like Zappe has done enough to steal the starting gig away from Jones, the former Alabama star. Per well-regarded Patriots reporter Jeff ...
Look: Christian McCaffrey Has Message For 49ers Fans Following Blockbuster Trade
Christian McCaffrey has a new home in the NFL. On Thursday night, he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2017 draft. Saying goodbye to the franchise that drafted him wasn't easy. "I’m forever...
Ravens release second injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their Week 7 matchup with the Cleveland Browns in what could be a tough divisional matchup. They’ll look to rebound after a tough Week 6 loss to the New York Giants, moving their record to 3-3. On Thursday, Baltimore released their second...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick's once-panned 2022 draft class already looks like a coup
There was no shortage of snickering around the NFL when the New England Patriots wrapped up their 2022 draft. Scouts and draft analysts couldn't believe what Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh had done. Every pick looked like a reach, from top to bottom. Because of the...
3-time All-Pro RB says he is done playing football
A well-known former NFL running back is admitting that his football days are finished. Appearing this week on NFL Network with Andrew Siciliano, ex-Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley said that he “most definitely” done playing football. Still only 28, Gurley was a three-time All-Pro and a three-time...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future
On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
