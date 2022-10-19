2022 is going from bad to worse for Snap Inc. In a much anticipated Q3 earnings report, Snap disappointed investors by posting the worst year over year revenues growth in its 11 year history. Worse still, Snap reportedly said it expected no revenue growth for the final quarter of the year, a sour note which sent the company’s stock plummeting around 30%. Snap blamed the lackluster figures on rising inflation and the war in Ukraine, though a sustained digital advertising slowdown and the downstream effects of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency also played a part.

