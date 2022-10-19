Read full article on original website
Hawaiian Airlines Will Fly Amazon's Next Batch of Airbus Cargo Planes
Amazon’s beefing up its already massive international shipping behemoth with around a dozen new Airbus planes operated by Hawaiian Airlines. The two firms announced the deal Friday which will see the airliner fly at least 10 Airbus A330-300 planes for the retailer starting next fall. In a blog post, Amazon Air Vice President Sarah Rhoads said the A330s are larger than other Amazon operated aircraft which means they should be capable of delivering more cargo with each flight.
How Can Virtual Reality Evolve Beyond Escapism?
It’s been roughly a year since Mark Zuckerberg laid out his ambitious plans to found a futuristic new world existing purely in a digital space. Acknowledging this new construct did not yet “fully exist,” the CEO — whose origins lie in far less noble pursuits — encouraged viewers of this announcement to experience the “the successor of the mobile internet” for themselves.
We're Publishing the Facebook Papers. Here's How Meta Became the Internet's Biggest Hub of Covid-19 Misinformation.
This piece is part of Gizmodo’s ongoing effort to make the Facebook Papers available to the public. See the full directory of documents here. Meta didn’t choose to become a global distributor of medicinal snake oil and dangerous health advice. But it did decide it could tolerate it.
JPMorgan Hires Former Exec From Celsius Despite Crypto Company's Implosion
JPMorgan Chase has hired former Celsius executive Aaron Iovine to be the executive director of digital assets regulatory policy, according to Iovine’s LinkedIn profile. And if you’re looking for an easy answer as to how anyone could escape from the recent Celsius catastrophe unscathed, we’re sorry to report we don’t have one.
New Report Seems to Confirm the Worst Fears About How TikTok Uses Data
A team at TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance planned to harness data from the app to “monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens,” according to an explosive report published in Forbes Thursday. TikTok has been embroiled in controversy in the last few years over questions...
Texas Attorney General Sues Google Again, This Time Over Facial Recognition in Photos
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the state is suing Google for allegedly collecting biometric data from millions of Texans without consent, his office said in a press release Thursday. The case is part of a recent flood of lawsuits against tech companies over biometrics, which measure physical characteristics like faces and fingerprints. But this new lawsuit makes an unusual and potentially gamechanging argument: Paxton alleges Google violated the privacy of people who aren’t even Google users.
Snap's Continued Poor Performance Has Social Media Investors Nervous
2022 is going from bad to worse for Snap Inc. In a much anticipated Q3 earnings report, Snap disappointed investors by posting the worst year over year revenues growth in its 11 year history. Worse still, Snap reportedly said it expected no revenue growth for the final quarter of the year, a sour note which sent the company’s stock plummeting around 30%. Snap blamed the lackluster figures on rising inflation and the war in Ukraine, though a sustained digital advertising slowdown and the downstream effects of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency also played a part.
Wikipedia Tells Users to Be More Specific When Searching '2022 UK Government Crisis'
Wikipedia editors have added a new landing page that asks readers to be more specific if they’re searching for the “2022 United Kingdom government crisis.” And it speaks to just how poorly things went for conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned her post Thursday. Specifically, Wikipedia...
How Useful Are the Pixel 7's Exclusive New Features?
The Pixel 7/7 Pro is Google’s latest flagship device. To make its new phone stand out, the company has bundled it with a bunch of exclusive features made possible by the second-generation Tensor chip powering up the Pixel 7’s insides. Some are seriously helpful. For instance, the automatic cough and snore detection confirmed what others said about my sleeping habits. The new Direct My Call ability will also be beneficial when dealing with customer service lines.
Adobe Demos a Prototype Tool That Can Uncrop Photos Using AI to Recreate What's Missing
Have you ever prepped a photo for printing but regretted not being more generous with your framing when snapping the image? Extending the borders of a photo before digital editing was all but impossible, and it still represents a time-consuming challenge for even Photoshop masters, but a new tool teased by Adobe on Wednesday could make it impossibly easy to “uncrop” a photograph.
That Epic Self-Transforming Optimus Prime Is Now Smaller, Lighter, and Cheaper—But Still Far From Cheap
In early 2021, Transformers fans all shared a collective gasp when Hasbro and Robosen debuted a 19-inch tall Optimus Prime toy that could transform from a truck, to a robot, and back again, all on its own. It was an engineering marvel, a fantasy come true for countless ‘80s kids, and almost two years later, there’s now a new and improved version that knocks a few bucks off the steep price tag.
Elon Musk Seemed All-in on His Twitter Purchase in Tesla Investor Call
Elon Musk couldn’t stop himself from talking Twitter, even when no one really asked. In the Q&A portion of a call with Tesla shareholders on Wednesday, the billionaire said, unprompted, that he was looking forward to acquiring the social media company—despite the hefty bill. “I am excited about...
Google's Latest Android Messaging Update Has Some iMessage Vibes
Google is turning the Messages app into its own bonafide variation on iMessages. The company’s announcement details a bundle of features coming to the Android app, including emoji reactions for iPhone users and voice message transcriptions. But the kicker is that some of the new abilities are only available to other Android users. Sound familiar?
