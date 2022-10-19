Effective: 2022-10-22 20:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Astor has fallen just below Major Flood Stage but is anticipated to remain very close to 4.0 feet through the weekend as north to northeast winds prevail and cause a slowing of the decline of river levels. By next week, levels should continue to decline while staying in Moderate Flood Stage. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast to continue through this weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 3.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Saturday was 3.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.9 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.9 Sat 7 pm 3.8 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.6

