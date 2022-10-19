ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Finn Russell left out of Scotland squad as Jamie Ritchie takes over captaincy

By Gavin McCafferty
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XofyS_0iezVeHP00

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell has been left out of the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series while Jamie Ritchie takes over the captaincy.

Russell was given the summer off as Scotland toured South America, alongside several other players who had featured on the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa the previous year.

But he has not been brought back into the fold by head coach Gregor Townsend for games against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina at BT Murrayfield.

Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn , Adam Hastings of Gloucester and Glasgow’s Ross Thompson will battle for the number 10 jersey.

Russell was dropped for Kinghorn for Scotland’s final Guinness Six Nations match in March after it emerged he was one of six players to have breached team protocol by going out drinking in Edinburgh after returning from their win in Italy the previous weekend.

Then skipper Stuart Hogg was among the group, all of whom have been selected for this squad with the exception of Russell and Sam Johnson , who suffered a broken jaw while playing for Glasgow at the weekend.

Hogg was also left out of the summer tour and has been replaced as captain by Ritchie, who missed the Test series against Argentina through injury.

Townsend had insisted while naming his summer squad that the breach of discipline after the Italy game had no bearing on his selection and the issue had been ironed out.

Russell had previously fallen out with Townsend following a similar breach of protocol ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, although the pair had repaired their relationship.

Australia international Jack Dempsey has been called up after switching allegiances while his uncapped Glasgow team-mates Murphy Walker and Stafford McDowall are also included in Townsend’s squad.

Dempsey won 14 caps for Australia but has been able to join the Scotland set-up under recently-introduced World Rugby rules that allow players to change sides following a three-year period of international inactivity.

Richie Gray has been given the chance to add to his 67 caps, the last of which came in the 2021 Six Nations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England can win it – France coach tips hosts for World Cup glory

France coach Laurent Frayssinous believes England can go on and lift the World Cup after watching them demolish his side 42-18 in Bolton.Shaun Wane’s men followed up their 60-6 rout of Samoa with a clinical destruction of the French to effectively clinch their place in the quarter-finals with a group game to spare.Winger Ryan Hall and Dom Young scored four tries between them but Frayssinous says England’s strength is spread across the board.“They have a massive pack of forwards, their back five could be the best in the comp – Tommy Makinson didn’t play tonight – and in their spine...
The Independent

Fiji set sights on World Cup quarter-finals after comfortable win over Italy

Fiji ran in 10 tries in a 60-4 hammering of Italy to take a big step towards the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.The Pacific Islanders were in complete control of the contest at Kingston Park, Newcastle, with Maika Sivo, Penioni Tagituimua and Viliame Kikau all scoring two tries apiece.Brandon Wakeham was also on target seven times with the boot, with Italy’s only try coming from Jake Maizen when Fiji were already 48 points ahead.Kikau opened the scoring for Fiji with a try in the ninth minute, and they opened up a 30-0 lead at half-time. Kevin Naiqama, Apisai Koroisau, Ben...
The Independent

Ireland out to cause a few upsets in Super 12s stage – Simi Singh

Ireland are out to “cause a few upsets” after reaching the main Super 12s stage at the T20 World Cup, according to spin bowler Simi Singh.Despite losing their opening first-round group match to Zimbabwe, Ireland battled back to beat Scotland and then trounced the West Indies, the two-time champions, to guarantee their progression.They stay in Hobart to take on Sri Lanka on Sunday and England are next on Wednesday at the MCG, while Ireland also play against Afghanistan, hosts and defending champions Australia and New Zealand.📺: HIGHLIGHTSWant to re-live yesterday's @T20WorldCup match between Ireland and West Indies?Here are the extended...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

England start T20 World Cup with win over Afghanistan

Sam Curran made England cricket history with figures of five for 10 to help his side get off to a winning start at the T20 World Cup as they overcame Afghanistan in Perth.Curran has developed into a reliable option at the death and his four wickets in six balls polished off Afghanistan for 112 in 19.4 overs as he became the first England bowler to claim a five-for in T20s.England made hard work of the total, stifled by Afghanistan’s vaunted spinners, but the returning Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 29 off 21 balls helped to secure a five-wicket win with 11 deliveries...
The Independent

England history-maker Sam Curran hoping to put Australia in ‘tricky position’

Sam Curran wants to put Australia in a “tricky position” at their home T20 World Cup after making history with figures of five for 10 in England’s victory over Afghanistan.Australia began the defence of the title they won 11 months ago with a crushing defeat to Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and now face an uphill climb to finish in the top-two of their Super 12s group.England made hard work of overhauling Afghanistan’s 112 all out but did so with five wickets and 11 balls to spare and will next face Ireland on Wednesday before taking on Australia at the MCG...
The Independent

Ashton Golding hails Jamaica’s ’17 leaders’ despite heavy New Zealand defeat

Jamaica captain Ashton Golding praised his players for the way they approached their 68-6 defeat to New Zealand as Ben Jones-Bishop marked his 300th career appearance with his country’s first try of the World Cup finals.The experienced Sheffield Eagles full-back, who made his name in Super League with Leeds Rhinos, crossed late in the game to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and in the 6,829 crowd at the MKM Stadium.Jones-Bishop scored the Reggae Warriors’ first try of the competition but it was New Zealand who took two points from a Pool C contest to all but secure their place...
The Independent

Raphael Varane: France face anxious wait over Man Utd star’s injury ahead of World Cup

Raphael Varane faces an anxious wait to discover if he will miss the World Cup with the muscle injury that meant he came off in Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea in tears.The centre-back could discover on Sunday or Monday if he will be ruled out as France, who are already without N’Golo Kante for the defence of their title, could be deprived of another key man.Varane, who has won 87 caps, was part of Didier Deschamps’ defence as France won the 2018 World Cup and United manager Erik ten Hag is also facing up to potential bad news.He said:...
The Independent

Casemiro snatches Manchester United a last-gasp point at Chelsea

Casemiro’s stoppage-time header scrambled Manchester United a point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.The Brazil midfielder levelled by the slimmest margin, with goal-line technology rightly awarding his effort at Stamford Bridge.Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clawed the ball onto a post before the ricochet crossed the line.Jorginho’s late penalty looked to have given Chelsea all three points, only for Casemiro to pop up and equalise.United extended their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions, while Chelsea are yet to lose under new boss Graham Potter.Former Brighton boss Potter’s unbeaten streak as Chelsea manager has now stretched to eight games.Honours even in...
The Independent

Frank Lampard backs Dominic Calvert-Lewin for late England World Cup squad bid

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will give himself a chance of making England’s World Cup squad if he can stay fit and in form.In the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace the 25-year-old scored for the first time since the goal which kept the Toffees in the Premier League last May, coincidentally also against Palace and in front of the Gwladys Street end.It was only his fourth appearance of the season and the first time he has made back-to-back starts since a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.But Lampard thinks if he can find a bit...
The Independent

The Independent

890K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy