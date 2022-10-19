It took four overtime periods to decide a winner in Friday night’s Class A football matchup between Carthage and East Syracuse Minoa. “It went on for a long time. One of the longer games I’ve ever been a part of for sure,” Carthage head coach Jason Coffman. “Those overtimes are grueling. It’s a metal drain on you for sure. You can’t practice for something like that. Being able to stay focused and execute when you’re extended so far from what they’re used to playing as high school athletes. It was awesome.”

CARTHAGE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO