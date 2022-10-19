Read full article on original website
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by sectional class
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by sectional class, as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football regular season comes to a close Saturday with 11 matchups that could impact sectional seeding. >> Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
Carthage football grinds out ‘grueling’ 4OT victory over East Syracuse Minoa
It took four overtime periods to decide a winner in Friday night’s Class A football matchup between Carthage and East Syracuse Minoa. “It went on for a long time. One of the longer games I’ve ever been a part of for sure,” Carthage head coach Jason Coffman. “Those overtimes are grueling. It’s a metal drain on you for sure. You can’t practice for something like that. Being able to stay focused and execute when you’re extended so far from what they’re used to playing as high school athletes. It was awesome.”
Oneida girls tennis advances to state team tournament
The Oneida girls tennis team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state team tournament after defeating Skaneateles 4-3 on Wednesday.
Boy soccer playoff roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior nets 4 goals in win over RFA
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Nick Donnelly scored four goals to help lift his top-seeded team over No. 8 seed Rome Free Academy, 7-0, in Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup.
Section III boys cross country rankings (Week 6)
Section III boys cross country rankings for Week 6. These rankings, provided by Tully boys cross country coach Jim Paccia, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
