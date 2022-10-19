ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State

Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
Hochul’s top CNY campaign donors have reasons to say thanks

Some of the largest contributors to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign from Central New York are groups and individuals who have reasons to say thanks. Statewide, the governor’s campaign has taken heat for accepting tens of thousands in campaign donations from a family that benefited from a no-bid multi-million-dollar contract for at-home Covid-19 test kits.
NEW YORK STATE
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?

As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
AG Letitia James Suing Owner Of Toggenburg For Shutting Down Ski Resort

Albany, N.Y. - New York Attorney General Letitia James slapping a local Ski Resort owner for unfair and illegal practices. Intermountain Management is accused of buying its main competitor, Toggenburg Mountain, for the sole purpose of shutting it down, forcing customers to go to their other properties, Song Mountain or Labrador.
NEW YORK STATE
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York

So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
WISCONSIN STATE
Syracuse, NY
