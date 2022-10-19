Read full article on original website
Saratoga judge rules parts of NY absentee voting law are unconstitutional; appeal filed
BALLSTON SPA — A state Supreme Court justice issued a split ruling Friday that found New York’s absentee ballot laws are partially unconstitutional, a decision that will hurl an element of disorder into the midterm election in which mail-in voting is already underway. Justice Dianne L. Freestone’s decision...
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Hochul to Add More Cops in New York as Polls Show GOP's Zeldin Could Win
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is facing a tight election against her Republican opponent as crime in New York rises.
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State
Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 22, 2022
Have you bought your tickets for NY Cannabis Insider’s Nov. 4 live event in Tarrytown? It’s coming up in less than two weeks – and it should be a good one – so grab your tickets before they sell out!. When we weren’t getting things ready...
Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than NY, California
Oklahoma Democratic candidate for governor, Joy Hofmeister, received public mocking from incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt during a Wednesday debate when she accurately pointed out the state's crime problem. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 21, 2022.
Hochul’s top CNY campaign donors have reasons to say thanks
Some of the largest contributors to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign from Central New York are groups and individuals who have reasons to say thanks. Statewide, the governor’s campaign has taken heat for accepting tens of thousands in campaign donations from a family that benefited from a no-bid multi-million-dollar contract for at-home Covid-19 test kits.
Republicans slam NY Attorney General James over openness to amend bail reform again
Albany, N.Y. — Republicans are crying foul over Attorney General Letitia James’ openness to amending New York’s cashless bail system. James in a recent interview admitted that she’s not against the idea of state lawmakers once again revising the controversial bail reforms as polls show crime is among New Yorkers’ top concerns.
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Vote for my candidate: Conole, Williams, Hochul, Zeldin, Mannion, Shiroff, Prop. 1 (Your Letters)
Watching local programming on TV, you cannot help but notice countless, expensive attack ads run against Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District candidate Brandon Williams. As a discerning and responsible voter in this congressional district, it makes me wonder why some faceless national PACs feel they need to distort facts to win support.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
Zeldin gaining on Hochul in N.Y. governor’s race, latest poll shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is tightening the race against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to the results of a recent Siena College poll of likely New York State voters. Hochul leads Zeldin by 11 points, 52% to 41%, which is down from 17 points...
NY Cannabis Insider Live: Two weeks until highly anticipated professional industry conference
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, the Tarrytown conference will be held Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
AG Letitia James Suing Owner Of Toggenburg For Shutting Down Ski Resort
Albany, N.Y. - New York Attorney General Letitia James slapping a local Ski Resort owner for unfair and illegal practices. Intermountain Management is accused of buying its main competitor, Toggenburg Mountain, for the sole purpose of shutting it down, forcing customers to go to their other properties, Song Mountain or Labrador.
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York
So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
