Fort Fairfield, ME

wagmtv.com

Man Apparently Takes Own Life To Avoid Being Taken Into Police Custody in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -An update to an incident overnight in Van Buren. According to a release from the Maine State Police, on Tuesday at around 2:58 PM State Police were called to an apartment in Van Buren for a reported sighting of 38 year old Corey Levesque who had 5 active warrants for his arrest with 2 being for domestic violence assault. The caller was in contact with Corey via Facebook and also observed him in the apartment through a window. Troopers responded to the residence and met with the homeowner who confirmed Corey was in the apartment and granted permission to search the residence.
VAN BUREN, ME
WMTW

Maine woman pleads guilty after 92 pounds of meth, 4 handguns found in home

CASWELL, Maine — A Maine woman faces up to life in prison after 92 pounds of methamphetamine was found in her Caswell home. Officials say 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
CASWELL, ME
B98.5

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession

A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
101.9 The Rock

Chilling Episode of ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Set in Madawaska, Maine

Forget about ghosts and haunted houses for Halloween, Madawaska, Maine has zombies - at least according to a recent episode of the "Tales from The Walking Dead." If you watch the new series, you might have been as surprised as anyone when the plot line of the story suddenly said they were in Madawaska. There’s no particular explanation why they were in northern Maine other than trying to outrun the zombie herd.
MADAWASKA, ME
101.9 The Rock

Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations

With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege. Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME.

