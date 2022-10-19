VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -An update to an incident overnight in Van Buren. According to a release from the Maine State Police, on Tuesday at around 2:58 PM State Police were called to an apartment in Van Buren for a reported sighting of 38 year old Corey Levesque who had 5 active warrants for his arrest with 2 being for domestic violence assault. The caller was in contact with Corey via Facebook and also observed him in the apartment through a window. Troopers responded to the residence and met with the homeowner who confirmed Corey was in the apartment and granted permission to search the residence.

