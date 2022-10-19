Read full article on original website
Rec Center Burglarized; Suspect Arrested in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Suspect Arrested after Burglary at Fort Fairfield Rec Center. Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a burglary at the Fort Fairfield Recreation Department on Monday night, October 17, 2022. Suspect Entered Through Window; Flat Screen Tv Stolen. Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said the department received a report...
wagmtv.com
Man Apparently Takes Own Life To Avoid Being Taken Into Police Custody in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -An update to an incident overnight in Van Buren. According to a release from the Maine State Police, on Tuesday at around 2:58 PM State Police were called to an apartment in Van Buren for a reported sighting of 38 year old Corey Levesque who had 5 active warrants for his arrest with 2 being for domestic violence assault. The caller was in contact with Corey via Facebook and also observed him in the apartment through a window. Troopers responded to the residence and met with the homeowner who confirmed Corey was in the apartment and granted permission to search the residence.
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
Schedule Appointments for the BMV in Aroostook County, Maine
When you have to get your driver’s license updated, or do many other things at the Maine BMV, you will be able to make an appointment ahead of time. Talk about convenience and ease. No more long lines and waiting for your number to be called. Use the Link...
WMTW
Maine woman pleads guilty after 92 pounds of meth, 4 handguns found in home
CASWELL, Maine — A Maine woman faces up to life in prison after 92 pounds of methamphetamine was found in her Caswell home. Officials say 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
Mobile Home Park Looking for New Owner in Presque Isle, Maine
There have been several businesses in Aroostook County that have come up for sale, but not many at the size and magnitude of the most recent notice. The Presque Isle Mobile Home Park is now listed for sale with an asking price of over one and a half million dollars - $1,650,000 - to be exact.
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
Woman Pleads Guilty to Possession of 92 lbs of Meth & Four Handguns in Presque Isle, Maine
A 41-year-old woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances. The guilty pleas were made in the U.S. District Court in Bangor,...
wgan.com
Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession
A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
Man’s Body Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine
Body of Canadian Man Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine. The body of a Canadian man has been retrieved Friday morning from the St. John River near the town of Fort Kent, according to News Center Maine (WCSH). Spokesperson Mark Latti with the Maine Department of...
What are the Laws & Penalties for Selling Moose Meat in Maine?
Moose hunting season in Maine is an exciting time for many hunters in Aroostook County who hold a permit. Its the time of year to think about stocking up on meat for the winter. You Can’t Sell Moose Meat in Maine. Most people know you can’t sell moose in...
WGME
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
Chilling Episode of ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Set in Madawaska, Maine
Forget about ghosts and haunted houses for Halloween, Madawaska, Maine has zombies - at least according to a recent episode of the "Tales from The Walking Dead." If you watch the new series, you might have been as surprised as anyone when the plot line of the story suddenly said they were in Madawaska. There’s no particular explanation why they were in northern Maine other than trying to outrun the zombie herd.
Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations
With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege. Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Presque Isle, Maine
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Star City. Aroostook County Fitness celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location at 499 Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. They recently hosted their official ribbon cutting with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September...
A Magical Grieving Process Is Unfolding In This Small Maine Town
This piece has been written, and rewritten several times. I felt it is best to lead the article with a few words from the parents of Libby Grass. With permission I am sharing a few words from a beautifully written post. “I want to thank our friends!! Without you helping...
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
Handlebar Saloon Opens Up on Market Square in Houlton, Maine
A new business called the Handlebar Saloon has opened up on Market Square in Houlton. By the looks of their Facebook posts, business is good and people from around the area are coming in to check it out. The best way to describe the new location is using their own...
