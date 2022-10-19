Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
morethanthecurve.com
America’s Best Restaurants recorded an episode at Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken
YouTube.com channel America’s Best Restaurants recently stopped by Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken and tried some dishes and interviewed the owner Ray Nudy. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 37 West 7th Street, #2 | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 37 West 6th Street, #2 in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this freshly and beautifully renovated bi-level apartment in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! Move upstairs from the rear and walk into your brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, plenty of white shaker cabinetry, and gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout. Past the bright living room is a nicely sized bedroom with a built-in closet. The unit also includes a discreet stacked washer/dryer in the living room closet. Completing the main floor is a newly remodeled full bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower with custom tile surrounds, a white vanity, and a beautiful exposed brick wall. On the second floor, a second bedroom boasts a large closet! The home has ductless air conditioning and heating units. Located close to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and has easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!
morethanthecurve.com
Special offers from Victorino’s Pizza in West Conshohocken
Victorino’s Pizza in West Conshohocken has four special offers that are listed below and you can download a PDF of the coupons here. Please note that the coupons state that they expire on 10/21/2022. Just mention MoreThanTheCurve.com and they will be accepted through November 1st. 50% Off Pizza. Buy...
Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Property in Heart of King of Prussia
Piazza Management is proposing a mixed-use development on 1100 First Ave. A King of Prussia property could soon be seeing a mixed-use development. The space was acquired by developer and car dealership owner Vince Piazza in 2016 before he passed away. Now, an affiliate of his company, Piazza Management, is requesting that the space at 1100 First Avenue be turned into hundreds of new apartments and a parking garage, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country.Image via Plumsteadville Inn. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
In Addition to Their Popular Drinks, You Can Now Buy Burgers, Fries at this Bucks County Cafe
A popular cafe in Bucks County just announced that they will be offering a variety of new food items to their faithful customers. Pretty Bird Coffee, located at 7 South Main Street in Yardley, has just announced a new joint food stop to be added to their cafe: Pretty Bird Smash Burgers.
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper
Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
Details Emerge for Two New Honeygrow Locations in 2023
The news comes a mere week after its Plymouth Meeting Mall outpost was announced. The post Details Emerge for Two New Honeygrow Locations in 2023 appeared first on What Now Philly: The Best Source For Philadelphia News.
billypenn.com
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 9410 Krewstown Road in Bustletown, Northeast Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-story, single-family residence at 9410 Krewstown Road in Krewstown, Northeast Philadelphia. The development will replace a building located on the east side of the block between Krewstown Road and Gregg Street. FMFM LLC is the property owner. Fialco LLC Engineers is responsible for the designs. Permits list Ronald Ormsby as the contractor and construction cost of $178,000.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Philadelphia
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $15 or less. Dim Sum GardenWhat's on the menu: Opened in 2013, Dim Sum Garden serves traditional Shanghainese dishes, boba tea and smoothies. Cost: Dumplings (starting at $8), noodle dishes (starting at $10), fried rice (starting at $13), chicken, pork, and beef entrees (starting at $15)Address: 1020 Race St.Hours: 11am-10pm dailyLos Potrillos 2What's on the menu: A family-owned Mexican restaurant, Los Potrillos' menu spans everything from birria to tamales.Cost: Empanadas ($4), tamales ($4), 3 tacos ($12),...
PhillyBite
Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market
- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
morethanthecurve.com
Column | The very problematic response by Mayor Yaniv Aronson of Conshohocken when asked about the Conshohocken Beer Festival
After the decision in early April by the borough council to not rent the field to the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary for the Conshohocken Beer Festival, MoreThanTheCurve.com filed a series of right-to-knows to help understand the decision-making and verify things we had heard and that elected officials were telling members of the public. For example, we requested every use of the word “beer” on the borough’s email server dating back to 2014 (find the complete set of these emails here).
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site
A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This Month
Local businesses as well as major retailers are amazing at decorating for the season that's upon us. I've found three shops I want to highlight, focusing on all things spooky, and harvest.
mainlinetoday.com
Boathouse Sports Expands Thanks to This Bryn Mawr Native
Can Bryn Mawr native John Strotbeck turn his rowing apparel company Boathouse Sports into a household name?. John Strotbeck has a history of relentless commitment. Take the 1984 Olympics. Standing in the tunnel in the Los Angeles Coliseum, with Michael Jordan right behind him, he decided in that moment that he would quit his job and train to win a gold medal four years later in Seoul.
phillyvoice.com
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
