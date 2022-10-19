Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 37 West 6th Street, #2 in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this freshly and beautifully renovated bi-level apartment in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! Move upstairs from the rear and walk into your brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, plenty of white shaker cabinetry, and gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout. Past the bright living room is a nicely sized bedroom with a built-in closet. The unit also includes a discreet stacked washer/dryer in the living room closet. Completing the main floor is a newly remodeled full bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower with custom tile surrounds, a white vanity, and a beautiful exposed brick wall. On the second floor, a second bedroom boasts a large closet! The home has ductless air conditioning and heating units. Located close to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and has easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!

BRIDGEPORT, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO