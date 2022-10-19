ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza Hut Launches Its Own Version of a Slice

By Devon Forward
Pizza Hut has the perfect new menu item for the people out there who just don't want to share their pizza.

The new must-eat treat, Pizza Hut Melts, is great for a quick meal or an on-the-go snack.

As described in a press release, a Pizza Hut Melts order "features two slices of Pizza Hut's signature Thin N' Crispy® crust loaded with an abundance of toppings and cheese, folded over, baked to melty perfection and complemented with a dipping sauce that pairs perfectly with the individual-sized meal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xexQv_0iezTsJv00
Pizza Hut

There are a variety of flavor options, including Pepperoni Lover's with marinara dipping sauce, Buffalo Chicken with buffalo and ranch dipping sauce, Chicken Bacon Parmesan with ranch, and Meat Lover's with marinara.

You can grab Pizza Huts Melts for just $6.99 at participating Pizza Hut locations.

To celebrate the launch of the tasty new menu item, Pizza Hut is also hosting a sweepstakes in which you get the chance to win $100 if you sign an "MDA" (Melts Disclosure Agreement) that states that you won't share pictures of Melts on social media (not legally binding).

"That's right, Pizza Hut is PAYING guests NOT to post photos of its NEW products on social media because, hey, Melts aren't for sharing," as the press release stated. You can also enter online, no purchase necessary.

Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, shared what makes Melts so special: "We like to say – pizza is for WE, Melts are for ME because sometimes you want the delicious taste of pizza all for yourself without having to order and share an entire pie."

"With Melts, now there's a new way to get the bold flavors of your favorite pizza – or what you might get on your favorite sandwich – just for you, whenever and wherever you want," she continued.

