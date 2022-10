Reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic achieved another historic feat Saturday against Oklahoma City Thunder. The Denver Nuggets star recorded triple-double No. 78 of his career in the third quarter, tying legendary big-man and Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history by a center. Jokic posted...

DENVER, CO ・ 24 MINUTES AGO