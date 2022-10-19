Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith
Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
iheart.com
Grandmother Gets The Last Laugh At Her Own Funeral
Gracie Perryman has gotten a lot of attention for a picture she posted to Twitter showing the card everyone was given at her grandmother’s funeral. The card includes a photo of her grandmother sticking her tongue out at the camera and a message that read “Let’s keep in touch!” on the top.
iheart.com
Olivia Wylde's Salad Dressing Recipe
It's the world's most famous salad dressing - the one that figured into the Olivia Wilde/Jason Sudeikis/Harry Styles debacle. To recap: according to former family nanny Erika Genaro, Jason walked in on Olivia making a salad with that "special dressing" for Harry - and ended up lying under the car in an attempt to stop her from leaving the house. And the world wanted to know: what was this incredible dressing?
