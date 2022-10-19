Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey Expected to Make 49ers Debut vs. Chiefs, per Report
The former Panthers running back was traded to San Francisco in a blockbuster deal on Thursday.
Randall Cobb (ankle) placed on IR for Packers; Sammy Watkins activated
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has been placed on injured reserve. Cobb is dealing with a sprained ankle, and as a result, the team has placed him on IR. He will now miss at least four games as a result. To make room on the 53-man active roster, the team has activated Sammy Watkins, who had been on IR with a hamstring injury.
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) questionable for Packers in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins had been on injured reserve. While the move was announced a few days ago, it was officially made Saturday with Randall Cobb heading to IR as the corresponding move. While the team activated the veteran, they have deemed him questionable to play come Sunday.
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) questionable for New England's Week 7 matchup
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week Seven's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is among two Patriots' wideouts including Kendrick Bournes listed as questionable after both were held to limited practices on Saturday and Friday. Expect Tyquan Thornton to play more snaps against a Bears' team allowing 21.9 FanDuel points per game to receivers if Bourne or Agholor is ruled out.
Julio Jones (knee) out for Buccaneers' Week 7 matchup versus Carolina
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will not play in Week Seven's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones will miss his third straight contest with a knee injury despite logging limited practices. Look for Russell Gage to see more snaps against a Panthers' defense ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Andy Dalton reportedly named Saints starter Thursday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Ed Werder of ESPN. Dalton will make a fourth straight start for the Saints and Jameis Winston will be the QB3 on Thursday. Winston was removed from the injury report, so this looks like it might be a permanent switch under center for New Orleans. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks. Kamara is leading the Saints with 7.5 targets per game this month, followed by Chris Olave (6.5) and Marquez Callaway (5.3).
Damien Harris (hamstring) full participant in New England's Friday practice
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) fully practiced on Friday. After consecutive full practices, Harris appears on track to suit up for Week Seven's Monday night showdown versus the Chicago Bears. In a matchup against a Bears' unit allowing 23.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Harris to score 9.7 FanDuel points.
Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate (neck) ruled out in Week 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) will not play in Week Seven's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Brate will not be active after he was unable to practice this week with a neck injury. Expect Cade Otton to play more snaps versus a Carolina defense allowing 7.0 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
Mark Andrews (knee) listed as questionable for Ravens' Week 7 matchup
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Seven's game against the Cleveland Browns. After two missed practices and a limited session on Friday, Andrews' status is officially questionable despite saying on Friday, “My body feels good. I’m ready to go.” Expect Isaiah Likely to see more snaps if Andrews is limited in any way versus a Cleveland unit allowing 7.8 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) won't play Saturday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gordon is listed out due to right groin injury maintenance, as it seems the team is going to be cautious with the veteran this season - especially on back-to-backs. Garrison Mathews will likely start on the wing.
Seahawks' Noah Fant dealing with illness
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (illness) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. The limited tag indicates that Fant should be fine for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Last week, Fant set season-highs with 6 catches on 7 targets and he had over 40 yards for a second straight game. Will Dissly had the same snap share as Fant (62.5%), but he was only targeted once.
Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) available on Saturday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith will suit up for the second game of Indiana's back-to-back despite recent right knee soreness. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Smith to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.8 points, 9.0...
Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs suffered an ankle sprain during Friday's clash with the Hawks and will not return. Suggs will finish Friday's game with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 16 minutes played.
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out on Friday for injury management reasons, Murray will make his return in Denver. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 14.3...
Isaiah Livers (hip) not listed Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Livers had been dealing with a hip ailment. However, he is not listed on the team's most recent injury report for Saturday's tilt, signaling he's good to go. Expect him out there in his usual role.
Cole Anthony starting for Magic Saturday in place of injured Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Anthony came off the bench in his season debut Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a sprained ankle, and as a result, Anthony will take the job at starting point guard.
Chris Duarte coming off Pacers' bench Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte will come off the bench Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Duarte, a starter in the first two games of the year, is headed to the second unit. Aaron Nesmith is getting the call in his stead. Our models project Duarte for...
