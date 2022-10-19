Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Comments / 0