starvedrock.media
OSF Healthcare issues revised COVID mask rules
New COVID recommendations prompting one medical cluster to revise its rules. OSF Healthcare announced that patients and visitors are NOT required to wear a mask unless the community transmission level in that particular county is high. Patients and visitors will be asked to “mask up” if they have a suspected or confirmed COVID infection; display symptoms of a respiratory infection or have had close contact or been exposed to someone with COVID in the past 10 days.
WIFR
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A contested vocal and lengthy debate carries on well into the night. At stake: the wages of Certified Nursing Assistants at Freeport’s longest-running senior living center. It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a state program...
Illinois Mom Fighting For Her Life After Rare Reaction Leaves Her Hospitalized
Life can change in a blink of an eye. For this mom in Rockford, Illinois, her life suddenly changed on September 12th, 2022 after having a rare reaction to a prescribed medication. Emily Herbert is a single mother who was just about to start a new job the day she...
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
KWQC
Morrison police ask public to avoid section of North Cherry Street
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Morrison police are asking the public to avoid the 500 block of North Cherry Street for an ongoing investigation. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early morning hours in the City of Morrison, according to Whiteside County deputies.
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Local veterans return from annual VetsRoll trip to Washington D.C.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local veterans got a warm welcome home after a trip to the nation’s capitol. Six buses, carrying more than 200 veterans made their way to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Wednesday night, escorted by police, fire and motorcycles. World War II and Korean War veterans, along with Rosie the Riveters, made […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Shot at Morrison Home Friday Morning as Illinois State Police Tried to Conduct a Search Warrant
According to the Illinois State Police, an ISP Specials Weapon Team tried to conduct a search warrant at 5:30 Friday morning at a residence on North Cherry Street in Morrison. When troopers arrived on scene, they heard gunshot coming from inside the home. Upon making entry, the troopers reported they encountered person with a gun. The suspect was then shot. The information did not say if the person was shot by a member of the State Police or by someone else. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
Suspect, victim in hospital after shootings at Morrison home
MORRISON, Ill. — A victim and a suspect are both in the hospital with gunshot wounds after police shot the suspect during the execution of a search warrant in Morrison, according to Illinois State Police. In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 21, ISP officers assisted the Blackhawk...
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Sheriff's Office advises Sheridan residents to shelter in place and lock their doors
The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is requesting that residents in Sheridan shelter in place and lock their doors. There is an active situation. Police have not confirmed what type of situation at this time. The sheriff's office says it will advise when the situation is clear. This is a developing...
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident
UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
