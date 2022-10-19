Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Expecting Mom, 26, Was ‘Itching Through Her Skin Until She Bled’ But Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Pregnancy-Related Hormones:’ It Was Cancer
Saoirse Macfarlane was pregnant when she first started experiencing sings of her lymphoma. Sadly, those symptoms were shrugged off as pregnancy-related hormone issues until after her baby was born. Some of Macfarlane’s symptoms included an intense itchiness, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Now, she’s urging others to push...
beckershospitalreview.com
The reasons patients do not receive anticancer drug prescriptions: study
Oral anticancer drugs are an increasingly prescribed form of treatment. However, studies found that 10 percent to 20 percent of patients never received the prescription, and New York-based researchers set out to discover why. Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Diabetes drug in low supply amid TikTok weight loss trend
The side effect of weight loss from a Type 2 diabetes drug, and its recent rise to fame on TikTok, could be hindering supply for people who use the antidiabetic medication. Novo Nordisk's Type 2 drug, Ozempic, has sparked interest over the last few weeks. Multiple celebrities are clawing for the drug that costs between $1,200 and $1,500 for a month's supply, Variety reported in September. In response to a tweet asking what Elon Musk's secret was to looking "fit, ripped & healthy," he answered it was fasting and Wegovy — a higher dose of Ozempic's generic semaglutide.
beckershospitalreview.com
New urinary tract cancer treatment can prevent need for kidney transplant, dialysis
UC San Diego Health treated their first patient with a new urinary tract cancer treatment which can prevent the need for dialysis or a kidney transplant in the future. The treatment, Jelmyto, is an FDA-approved drug for adults with LG-UTUC, a cancer of the urinary system that involves the lining of the kidneys or the tube that connects the kidney and bladder.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 cardiologists on the move
Here are four cardiologists who recently stepped into new roles:. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger promoted Dr. Pugazhendhi Vijayaraman to chief of clinical electrophysiology. Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute appointed Keki Balsara, MD, as surgical director of heart failure and transplantation. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine named Douglas Johnston, MD, surgical director...
Don't be mislead: Colonoscopies are critical to preventing cancer
Recent news coverage of a published European study regarding the role of colonoscopies in preventing and decreasing colorectal cancer deaths ignited a debate that led to several major U.S. medical societies publishing statements about this topic. The bottom line: Colonoscopies save lives! Results from the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine were portrayed out of context. The misleading headlines undermined years of progress to fight colorectal cancer, a preventable disease that is still the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Initial statistical analysis of the study showed no significant reduction in colon cancer mortality after colonoscopy. However, a subanalysis of the study showed that of the participants who received a colonoscopy, the procedure decreased the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 31 percent and lowered the risk of dying from colorectal cancer by 50 percent. After initial controversial headlines about this study, some national news outlets revisited the topic, sorting through the details more thoroughly. Their subsequent stories shifted direction, stressing the importance of screening colonoscopies and raising awareness of the global epidemic of cancer among those under 50.
beckershospitalreview.com
Black Death survivors likely passed down gene that raises autoimmune disease risk: study
People who survived the bubonic plague in parts of Europe had mutations in their genes that likely offered protection against the disease, but those same mutations passed down to survivors' descendants may increase the risk of autoimmune disease, research published Oct. 19 in Nature suggests. To conduct the study, researchers...
beckershospitalreview.com
7% of children hospitalized with COVID-19 have neurologic complications, large study finds
A new study involving more than 15,000 children hospitalized with COVID-19 found 7 percent experienced neurologic complications, such as seizures. The findings were published Oct. 20 in Pediatrics and are based on data from 15,137 patients hospitalized across 52 children's hospitals from March 2020 to March 2022. About 37 percent of children had a pre-existing complex chronic condition and 9.8 percent had at least one neurologic complex chronic condition.
beckershospitalreview.com
'It's the perfect storm': Capacity issues intensify at children's hospitals amid RSV surge
Children's hospitals across the country are increasingly operating at or beyond capacity as they struggle to treat an unrelenting surge of patients with respiratory illnesses. Hospitals in at least 23 states told NBC News they are facing capacity issues amid an unseasonably early and severe surge of patients with illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA, CDC authorize Novavax's COVID-19 booster
The CDC cleared a third vaccine-maker's COVID-19 booster for authorization in the U.S. on Oct. 19 following the FDA's vote. Novavax's monovalent booster is authorized for adults 18 and older, and the CDC said the decision offers another option for those who have completed the primary vaccination series but have not received a booster shot. It also could interest those who are wary of mRNA-based vaccines, like Pfizer's and Moderna's shots, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a statement.
