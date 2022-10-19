Read full article on original website
60 Miles From Rockford…Raven’s Grin Inn, is The Most HAUNTED House in Illinois
There are "haunted houses" with employees dressed as Michael Meyers the "Scream" ghost, and the whole "evil" clown thing...But Raven's Grin Inn, in Mt. Carroll Illinois is a true HOUSE, that's haunted. Raven's Grin Inn isn't your typical, "open in October" haunted house. This is a place that will test...
Why Flying Fish are Being Shocked by the Army Corp in Illinois
These fish really are trouble and the problems they cause are headed toward the Great Lakes. That's why the Army Corp of Engineers is quite literally trying to shock them out of the water. As I've previously shared, invasive carp are a big problem in Illinois rivers. It's so bad...
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story
Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Spend a Beautiful Fall Weekend at Grand Bear Resort in Utica, Illinois
When we picture the perfect Fall getaway, it’s a combination of a place where you can enjoy the beauty of nature while experiencing a comfortable and fun stay. Grand Bear Resort in Utica, Illinois fits the bill perfectly!. Grand Bear Resort is located in Utica, Illinois about 90 minutes...
Lover’s Leap Trail Leads To Incredible View Of Illinois Park
Don't let the falling Illinois temperatures stop you from enjoying all the natural beauty it has to offer. I personally enjoy camping but only when the temps start to fall. Camping and hiking in June, July, or August is for the birds, literally. October and November are easily my favorite months to get out and enjoy nature. The leaves are changing, you can wear protective clothing without getting too hot, and most importantly, most of the bugs have died.
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
DO NOT Give Illinois Kids THIS Candy For Halloween, You Might Get a ‘Trick’
Here's a sweet treat that "could" get your house TP'd or worse! This is the Halloween candy that is Illinois least favorite, and it's...interesting. MyTelescope. First off, did any of you use pillow cases to collect candy on Halloween night instead of a bag or bucket? It held more, and could also be used as a weapon...just saying.
Darren Bailey makes stops in Southern Illinois Thursday on his state wide bus tour
Republican Governor candidate Darren Bailey is on a state wide bus tour and made stops in the area Thursday. Darren Bailey and his running mate Stephanie Trussell made a stop in Marion Thursday encouraging people to register and vote. Bailey says the current administration has put to many financial burdens...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
Don't Veer For Deer
In 2021, Kane County ranked 6th in the number of deer crashes in Illinois. The IIllinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) are reminding motorists to drive with caution as deer mating season has arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
