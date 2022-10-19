ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carroll, IL

Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story

Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
97ZOK

Lover’s Leap Trail Leads To Incredible View Of Illinois Park

Don't let the falling Illinois temperatures stop you from enjoying all the natural beauty it has to offer. I personally enjoy camping but only when the temps start to fall. Camping and hiking in June, July, or August is for the birds, literally. October and November are easily my favorite months to get out and enjoy nature. The leaves are changing, you can wear protective clothing without getting too hot, and most importantly, most of the bugs have died.
NORTH UTICA, IL
1440 WROK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts

A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
HILLSDALE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Don't Veer For Deer

In 2021, Kane County ranked 6th in the number of deer crashes in Illinois. The IIllinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) are reminding motorists to drive with caution as deer mating season has arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December.​
KANE COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL

