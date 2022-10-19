ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina Receives $30M for Electric School Bus Fleet

(TNS) — The state of North Carolina has been awarded over $30 million for clean school bus replacements, including 43 new electric school buses. More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to fund 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.
This Is How Much Money North Carolina’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
North Carolina expands voting for formerly incarcerated

North Carolina is going through its largest voting expansion in decades as more than 56,000 former felons are now eligible to vote, however not much is being done to inform them of their reinstated rights. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton traveled to the swing state to look at efforts to change that. Oct. 21, 2022.
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
North Carolina election mailer causes confusion among some voters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheNorth Carolina State Board of Elections said they've been receiving calls from confused and angry voters about a piece of mail sent to some voters. The mailer is labeled “Important Voter Notification” at the top in red lettering and is sponsored by Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC, according to a news release from the State Board of Elections.
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana

Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
Tiny invasive frog hitched a ride from Florida to North Carolina

A tiny froglet found in North Carolina after hitchhiking in someone’s car who had come to the state from Florida turned out to be considered an invasive species in the Tarheel state. Officials with BeWild Reptile Rescue in Durham said the Cuban tree frog is an invasive and restricted...
Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
