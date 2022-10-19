Read full article on original website
Government Technology
North Carolina Receives $30M for Electric School Bus Fleet
(TNS) — The state of North Carolina has been awarded over $30 million for clean school bus replacements, including 43 new electric school buses. More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to fund 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.
wvtf.org
MVP Southgate drops eminent domain proceedings in North Carolina, at least for now
Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have dropped eminent domain proceedings for the Southgate extension into North Carolina. A spokesperson for the natural gas pipeline says the company has been focused on completing the mainline from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County in Virginia. The statement says the pause in North...
North Carolina Senate candidates reveal stances on medical marijuana, sports betting, Medicaid expansion, abortion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The problem is one of simple math: Republicans in the North Carolina Senate want to have a super majority, which means they would hold three-fifths of the seats and have sufficient votes to do their part in overriding vetoes. They had such power in much of the previous decade before court-ordered […]
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money North Carolina’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina’s aging population and the future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
MSNBC
North Carolina expands voting for formerly incarcerated
North Carolina is going through its largest voting expansion in decades as more than 56,000 former felons are now eligible to vote, however not much is being done to inform them of their reinstated rights. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton traveled to the swing state to look at efforts to change that. Oct. 21, 2022.
South Carolina food processor to build North Carolina facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing […]
Third detection of CWD confirmed in North Carolina deer herd
RALEIGH — A third deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported the deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County this archery season approximately 10 miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County. The Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife...
nsjonline.com
Democrat-tied group’s network of hyper-partisan local news sites includes three in NC
RALEIGH — A recent report by Axios has identified a network of 51 websites masquerading as local news sites that trace back to a Democrat-tied group. Three of the 51 are operating in North Carolina. These types of outlets are similar to the hyper-partisan sites masquerading as journalism housed...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
WXII 12
North Carolina election mailer causes confusion among some voters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheNorth Carolina State Board of Elections said they've been receiving calls from confused and angry voters about a piece of mail sent to some voters. The mailer is labeled “Important Voter Notification” at the top in red lettering and is sponsored by Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC, according to a news release from the State Board of Elections.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina's Cooper touts $5.7M in taxpayer subsidies for three companies
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a total of $5.7 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for three companies investing in North Carolina, that critics liken to the government picking winners and losers. North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize American Woodmark Corporation's expansion in Hamlet by $1,086,000 over...
wunc.org
California tribes reclaim 200 miles of coastline and will manage it using tradition
In California, five Native tribes will reclaim their right to manage and protect more than 200 miles of coastal land. They'll do work like monitoring salmon migration and testing for toxins in shellfish. They'll also be educating others about their traditions. MEGAN ROCHA: Tribes have obviously been stewarding these areas,...
carolinajournal.com
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana
Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
WXII 12
Yes, there really is a barbecue war in North Carolina and it has everything to do with Eastern vs. Western
LEXINGTON, NC — Yes, there is a long-standing feud in North Carolina, and it has everything to do with barbecue. Let’s just say that this feud splits the state into eastern or western. That’s right, just imagine a bunch of pigs all lined up across the state, dividing it in half into either eastern or western.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Um, no. NC schools don't have litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an...
publicradioeast.org
Tiny invasive frog hitched a ride from Florida to North Carolina
A tiny froglet found in North Carolina after hitchhiking in someone’s car who had come to the state from Florida turned out to be considered an invasive species in the Tarheel state. Officials with BeWild Reptile Rescue in Durham said the Cuban tree frog is an invasive and restricted...
nsjonline.com
Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty
RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
