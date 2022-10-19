Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Crews respond to fire on Fort Wayne’s west side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. They were called out to the 1900 block of Bequette Street. Three people were in the two-story home. All three evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department responds to house fire in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that happened Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side. Firefighters were called to 1233 Valdosta Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and roof of the home when they arrived. After an initial...
Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side
Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side.
WANE-TV
ISP: 1 dead in Elkhart County after vehicle crashes into bridge
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash in Elkhart County Friday morning that left one person dead. Troopers were called to the Indiana Toll Road, about eight miles northeast of Elkhart, at approximately 4:28 a.m. on reports that a car crashed into a bridge and caught fire.
WANE-TV
Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
WANE-TV
Firefighter hurt in blaze at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne firefighter was hurt while battling a fire in a southwest Fort Wayne apartment Thursday morning. Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 5517 Lois Lane, in the Time Corners Crossing Apartments complex off Getz Road, on a report of a fire.
Firefighter hurt while battling apartment fire at Time Corners Crossing
A Fort Wayne firefighter was injured while battling a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
Col. City’s Arntz does it again for Gem of the Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second week in a row Columbia City scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a game, and for the second week in a row it was Josh Arntz doing the damage as the senior tallied his second straight Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honor!
WANE-TV
Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
WANE-TV
OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
WANE-TV
Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
WANE-TV
9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police arrest two in connection with Fayette Drive shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting on Fayette Drive early Thursday morning. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested Riley Irving and another person under the age of 18. Both are charged with attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily...
fortwaynesnbc.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating events in Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Trick-or-treating shouldn’t be limited to just one day! That’s why we compiled this list to make sure you can maximize your Halloween festivities. Trunk-or-Treat at the Urban League. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of games, candy, and food...
WOWO News
One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.
WANE-TV
Chipotle at Jefferson Pointe moving to old Bob Evans, and adding a drive-thru
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Jefferson Pointe Chipotle is moving to a stand-alone, larger location a few hundred feet away. A Chipotle representative confirmed to WANE 15 that the fast casual eatery was relocating from inside the shopping center to the old Bob Evans location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd.
WANE-TV
Chicken leads Garrett police on ‘lengthy foot pursuit’
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department. The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why...
WOWO News
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
