Far Above Rubies
2d ago
Congratulations, young lady ! 👏🏽 People with Down Syndrome are some of the most beautiful and loving people on earth. They are always so sweet. 💞
‘Remarkable persistence’: Mobile LGBTQ nightclub, B-Bob’s, celebrates 30th anniversary
Brand Leege will celebrate the 100th anniversary of his family’s shoe repair business this weekend by doing absolutely nothing. He wouldn’t want it any other way. “I’m going home,” said Leege, owner of the Dauphine Shoeteria. “Putting my feet up.”. But directly across the street...
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
thepulsepensacola.com
Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
Alabama man tried to escape police through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department. Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore […]
pensacolastate.edu
Lumberjack Festival brings crowd to Milton campus – some to cut logs and throw axes, some to run through woods, others just to watch
Beth and Will Stern just moved to Santa Rosa County from Wisconsin earlier this year. “We heard about the Lumberjack Festival here and had to come out to see,’’ Beth Stern said as she and her husband walked the grounds of the Pensacola State College Milton campus on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the 33rd Annual Lumberjack Festival and Northwest Florida Forestry Conclave. “Where we’re from is real lumberjack territory.”
New grave marker given for ‘Seminole Doe’ in south Alabama
The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
Mobile, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
utv44.com
Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'
Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
wvtm13.com
Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama
ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
JR Gardner, Ronnie Royal push Class 5A No. 6 Gulf Shores past Vigor
Class 5A No. 6 Class 5A Gulf Shores got its running game going in the fourth quarter and got two big touchdowns from JR Gardner and Ronnie Royal to cruise to a 37-20 win over Region 1 foe Vigor at Ladd-Peebles Sports & Entertainment Complex on Friday night. Royal finished...
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
Alabama woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
WALA-TV FOX10
Spanevelo now in St. Clair County Jail
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli, has been moved from the Santa Rosa County Jail in Florida and is now booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Alabama.
Foley rolls past rival Daphne, clinches Class 7A, Region 1 title
Reece Tynes threw a pair of touchdown passes as Foley whipped rival Daphne 34-7 to claim the Class 7A, Region 1 title. The Lions improved to 6-3 overall and finished 5-1 in Region 1 to claim their first region title since 2007. Daphne fell to 3-6, 3-3 with its fourth straight loss. The Trojans will miss the playoffs.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
apr.org
Few options for the addicted along the Gulf coast
Alabama’s Central Data Repository says over sixteen thousand Alabama residents were treated for substance abuse in 2021. Close to two thousand of those were in Baldwin County. Limited resources also make recovery even harder in south Alabama. Most of the leaders in local recovery have been there themselves. “Recovery...
Need for food assistance remains high in Baldwin County
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prodisee Pantry warehouse in Spanish Fort is slowly filling up, but some shelves are still empty. “Our families are telling us that inflation, gas prices are really hitting them hard,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. Servos expects to feed 1500 families in Baldwin County this Thanksgiving. The Turkey Trot […]
Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank
CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
