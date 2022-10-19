ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Far Above Rubies
2d ago

Congratulations, young lady ! 👏🏽 People with Down Syndrome are some of the most beautiful and loving people on earth. They are always so sweet. 💞

thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
thepulsepensacola.com

Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
pensacolastate.edu

Lumberjack Festival brings crowd to Milton campus – some to cut logs and throw axes, some to run through woods, others just to watch

Beth and Will Stern just moved to Santa Rosa County from Wisconsin earlier this year. “We heard about the Lumberjack Festival here and had to come out to see,’’ Beth Stern said as she and her husband walked the grounds of the Pensacola State College Milton campus on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the 33rd Annual Lumberjack Festival and Northwest Florida Forestry Conclave. “Where we’re from is real lumberjack territory.”
PENSACOLA, FL
High School Football PRO

Mobile, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Alma Bryant High School football team will have a game with Davidson High School on October 21, 2022, 16:45:00.
MOBILE, AL
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama

ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Spanevelo now in St. Clair County Jail

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli, has been moved from the Santa Rosa County Jail in Florida and is now booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Alabama.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Foley rolls past rival Daphne, clinches Class 7A, Region 1 title

Reece Tynes threw a pair of touchdown passes as Foley whipped rival Daphne 34-7 to claim the Class 7A, Region 1 title. The Lions improved to 6-3 overall and finished 5-1 in Region 1 to claim their first region title since 2007. Daphne fell to 3-6, 3-3 with its fourth straight loss. The Trojans will miss the playoffs.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 killed in crash near Stockton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Few options for the addicted along the Gulf coast

Alabama’s Central Data Repository says over sixteen thousand Alabama residents were treated for substance abuse in 2021. Close to two thousand of those were in Baldwin County. Limited resources also make recovery even harder in south Alabama. Most of the leaders in local recovery have been there themselves. “Recovery...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Need for food assistance remains high in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prodisee Pantry warehouse in Spanish Fort is slowly filling up, but some shelves are still empty. “Our families are telling us that inflation, gas prices are really hitting them hard,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. Servos expects to feed 1500 families in Baldwin County this Thanksgiving. The Turkey Trot […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank

CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
PENSACOLA, FL

