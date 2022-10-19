ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 3.06% to $118.78 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $213.23 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq

Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Are IPOs Becoming More Popular? Here's How To Access Them

An initial public offering or IPO is the first time that a company issues its shares to the public. Companies that go public need to have a specific level of success since there are many steps they go through. For example, companies need to hire lawyers, investment bankers, insurance, accountants,...
Tesla, AT&T, AMD, Nvidia, Candel Therapeutics: Why These 5 Stocks Are Seeing High Attention Today

Major U.S. indices closed in the red on Thursday as investors continued to digest higher Treasury yields as well as key earnings. The yield in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries topped 4.239%, a level unseen since 2008. As the U.S. stock market declined for the second straight day, Benzinga dives into five stocks that are seeing high interest among retail investors today.
US Navy Chief Warns Xi Jinping's Army Could Invade Taiwan Before 2024: 'I Don't Mean To Be Alarmist...It's Just That We Can't Wish That Away'

The U.S. Navy's chief has warned that Xi Jinping's army may invade Taiwan before 2024. What Happened: Washington is paying close attention to the threat posed by China to the island nation and U.S. naval operations head Admiral Mike Gilday sid that the U.S. military must prepare for the possibility of Taiwan's invasion by China.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock increased by 7.1% to $0.89 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Groupon GRPN shares increased by 5.06% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $216.4 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 5.0% to $0.26....
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About S&P Global

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger

Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts

The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
