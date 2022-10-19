Former Mad Cow Theatre to reopen as Fringe ArtSpace in January

This is one of those OMFG-it’s-finally-happening concerts. While Gorillaz have been a global phenomenon since their high-profile inception as a star-powered concept band, they’re only now making their Orlando debut. It’s sure to be especially triumphant as the near-finale of a North American run that’s their first since a 2018 tour that skipped the Southeast altogether. Besides Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band, expect some surprise guests from a roster that changes from night to night.

