S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 3.06% to $118.78 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Tesla, AT&T, AMD, Nvidia, Candel Therapeutics: Why These 5 Stocks Are Seeing High Attention Today

Major U.S. indices closed in the red on Thursday as investors continued to digest higher Treasury yields as well as key earnings. The yield in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries topped 4.239%, a level unseen since 2008. As the U.S. stock market declined for the second straight day, Benzinga dives into five stocks that are seeing high interest among retail investors today.
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Netflix, Roblox And Why El Salvador Citizens Say Bitcoin Is A Bust

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week on a high note, as the Dow Industrial Average marked its best three-week run since November 2020. All three indexes finished the week in the green, the Dow was up by 3.4%, the S&P 500 climbed 2.93% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.69%.
ASML Holding Whale Trades For October 21

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding ASML. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Are IPOs Becoming More Popular? Here's How To Access Them

An initial public offering or IPO is the first time that a company issues its shares to the public. Companies that go public need to have a specific level of success since there are many steps they go through. For example, companies need to hire lawyers, investment bankers, insurance, accountants,...
This Analyst With 81% Accuracy Rate Upgrades Netflix; Here Are 4 Other Stock Picks For October 19 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq

Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock increased by 7.1% to $0.89 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Groupon GRPN shares increased by 5.06% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $216.4 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 5.0% to $0.26....
