Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation

By Jon Stone
 6 days ago

Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules.

All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.

The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.

Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with one apparently obliquely referring to her premiership as a "dumpster fire".

The PM was forced to sack her first chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for implementing a budget largely composed of her own leadership election pledges – after it sent financial markets haywire and interest rates soaring.

Mr Kwarteng himself was been urged to reject a similar payout, which he is entitled to despite being in the job for just a month.

As an outgoing chancellor he could claim £16,876 in leverage pay - which more than double the amount he was actually paid in salary during his short tenure.

SNP MP David Linden, who represents Glasgow East, urged the former Treasury boss to "do the right thing and refuse to accept the Ministerial severance payment".

In the summer, when ministers resigned from Boris Johnson's cabinet en masse, they racked up total entitlements of more than £200,000 in severance pay – though some said they would not take it.

The prime minister is paid a total of £164,080 a year, of which £79,936 is for their role as PM and the rest as an MP.

Boris Johnson was also in line for the payout, and urged not to take it.

Related
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Daily Mail

Senior Tories tell Joe Biden to 'sort out his own problems at home' before wading into British politics after US President slammed Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans

Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labelled the Prime Ministers mini-budget measures as a 'mistake'. Mr Biden made the comments while visiting an ice-cream parlour, when he was asked by journalists what his view on Liz Truss's recent u-turn over abolishing the plan to freeze corporation tax.
Daily Mail

Russia takes one last swipe at Liz Truss, saying she will be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy' and was Britain's most 'disgraceful' PM, as global leaders react to resignation

Russia has taken one last swipe at Liz Truss following her resignation as Prime Minister, saying she was a 'disgrace' of a leader who would be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy,' as world leaders reacted to the news. 'Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,' Russia's...
The Independent

Commons erupts in laughter as Liz Truss avoids questions due to ‘urgent business’

The House of Commons erupted in laughter on Monday afternoon as Penny Mordaunt explained Liz Truss would not be answering questions as she has been “detained on urgent business”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer puts his urgent question to the prime minister, asking if she will make a statement on the replacement of the chancellor of the exchequer during the current economic situation.However, it was Ms Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.“With apologies to the leader of the opposition and the house, the PM is detained on urgent business,” she explained.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer saysFull exchange: Starmer accuses Truss of being ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil
The Independent

How Rishi Sunak made his wealth

It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
TheDailyBeast

British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office

On Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily the worst humiliation among a cavalcade of catastrophes to hit Truss’ administration since it took over from the disgraced Boris Johnson slightly...
The Independent

Truss urged to turn down £115,000 ex-PM’s allowance

Liz Truss is facing calls to turn down the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.The Liberal Democrats said it will leave a “bitter taste” if she claims the payment in the wake of her brief and tumultuous tenure in Downing Street.The public costs duty allowance was introduced in 1991 in the wake of the resignation of Margaret Thatcher to support former prime ministers in their public duties after they leave office.This huge potential pay out will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the millions of people struggling...
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Independent

'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation

Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
BBC

I'll lead Tories into next election, says embattled Liz Truss

Liz Truss has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election, despite U-turns leaving her battling to salvage her authority. The PM apologised for making mistakes, after the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt junked almost all of her tax-cutting plans to stabilise market turmoil. She added her month-old...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ally and former education secretary Gavin Williamson returns to Government

Sir Gavin Williamson is returning to Government, with the Rishi Sunak ally rewarded with a role in the Cabinet Office.The former education secretary becomes a minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office, as the new Prime Minister picked out a new-look administration after taking over from Liz Truss.Sir Gavin was education secretary from July 2019 until September 2021 and is remembered for overseeing the exams fiasco during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.Twice sacked as a Cabinet minister, he was seen as a key figure in the early stages of the Tory leadership campaign over the summer as Rishi Sunak sought...
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson Bows Out of Race to Replace U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss

Boris Johnson said in a Sunday evening statement that he wouldn’t join the fight to become Britain’s next prime minister, all but guaranteeing that former U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will get the top job at No. 10 Downing Street.“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time,” Johnson said. Though he claimed that he’d been “overwhelmed by the number of people” encouraging him to stand for leader of the Conservative Party, Johnson said he was standing down after failing to reach an agreement with his main rivals, Sunak and Penny...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak reverses Truss plans to allow immigration to rise

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has signalled he wants to rein in immigration, in line with the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto commitment to get overall numbers down over the course of the following five years.Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss clashed with home secretary Suella Braverman over proposals to let numbers rise in the hope of boosting economic growth, and the spat is believed to have played a part in Ms Braverman’s dismissal last week.Before her resignation, Ms Truss is thought to have been planning to liberalise work visa rules for hard-to-fill jobs like social care and fruit-picking, as part of set...
The Independent

The Independent

