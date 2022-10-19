ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey trade: Panthers GM says trading away other core players not part of plan

One day after star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said they are not looking to sell off the core members of the team in the future, via Cameron Wolfe. This may seem contradictory to the move the Panthers just made, but it all comes down to timing and players in their prime.
CBS Sports

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR

Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday

Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tom Brady reiterates commitment to the game despite Buccaneers' struggles: 'No retirement in my future'

Two years after arriving in Tampa and immediately guiding the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, Tom Brady is enduring one of his toughest seasons in recent memory. Not only has the 45-year-old quarterback endured tabloid gossip about his life away from football, but he's struggled to consistently elevate an injury-riddled supporting cast during a 3-3 start. Even so, Brady is happily committed to the game, preaching optimism about the rest of the 2022 season and telling reporters Thursday that he won't be hanging up the cleats anytime soon.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: DNP on Thursday

Dobbins (knee) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Dobbins didn't play in the second half of the Ravens' Week 6 loss at the Giants after his surgically repaired left knee tightened up. He hasn't practiced in the interim, which isn't a great sign that he'll be available Sunday versus the Browns. In the end, the team could clear up Dobbins' status when it releases Friday's injury report, but Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and even Gus Edwards (knee, currently on the PUP list) could be beneficiaries this weekend and beyond.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR

The Packers officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and has a chance to be available this weeknd. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. If he's active Sunday, the veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) out for Week 7.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Full workload Week 6

Neal compiled four tackles (three solo) while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6. With Mike Edwards (elbow) sidelined, Neal drew the start at free safety and delivered a solid performance while playing alongside the highly active Antoine Winfield in the defensive backfield. With Edwards returning to full practice participation Wednesday, Neal projects to revert to the rotational role he'd been filling prior to Sunday, although Logan Ryan's (foot) ongoing absence should continue to ensure a healthy amount of snaps.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday

Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week

Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sparse usage with new team

Anderson went without a catch on one target and played 12 of 66 offensive snaps during Thursday's 42-34 victory against the Saints. It marked Anderson's second matchup with the Saints this season, but it was the former Panther's first in a Cardinals uniform following his trade to the desert earlier in the week. With Marquise Brown (foot) and Antoine Wesley (hip) on injured reserve, Anderson mixed into the receiving corps behind DeAndre Hopkins (61 plays), Rondale Moore (59) and Greg Dortch (35) and ahead of A.J. Green (DNP). As he grows more accustomed to the playbook, Anderson may be able to usurp Dortch in the pecking order, but until he does his output may be sporadic or even nonexistent.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Could have role on O moving forward

Blackshear is likely to see more touches on offense in the aftermath of Christian McCaffrey being traded to San Francisco, Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer reports. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard may not be the only beneficiaries of the star running back's departure. Williams believes Blackshear will be used as a receiving threat out of the backfield. The former Bills practice squad member has showcased the ability to make people miss in the open field as a return man on special teams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay acquires D.J. Moore via trade; Patriots, Chiefs initiate player swap

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. There have been rumors of players who could be available in trade scenarios so those are explored in today's thought exercise. We explore how contending teams could look to upgrade their rosters over the next two weeks. As a result of those aggressive moves, Carolina ends up with three selections in the first round.
GEORGIA STATE

