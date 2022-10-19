ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Two Men In Springfield Busted With 20,000 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYBqc_0iezQpUh00
Springfield police Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Springfield police working alongside Massachusetts State Police and the DEA said they scored a major drug bust over the weekend when they found 20,000 bags of fentanyl and heroin.

Omar Roman, 48, of Springfield, and Luis Robelo, 51, of Bronx, NY, were arrested on Sunday, Oct. 16, and charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of heroin/fentanyl, police said.

The multi-agency task force had staked out a home in the 100 block of Prospect Street when they saw what they believed to be a drug deal happen, Springfield police said. When agents went to arrest the men, Robelo was sitting in a car in the driveway, and police arrested him without incident. Roman was standing by the car and bolted as they approached.

He tossed the bag he was carrying on the ground, which had 400 half-packs (20,000 bags) of heroin/fentanyl, police said. Officers arrested Roman after he fell on Jardine Street as he tried to escape.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Connection With West Springfield Murder: DA

A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in western Massachusetts, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports. Jose Hernandez, of West Springfield, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, Oct. 21, the office reports. Authorities were aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday, according to...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
wglc.net

Police arrive at surprise sting operation

Police arrived at a $1.5 million home in Longmeadow, Massachusetts to evict a man who has been squatting there for two years. After they arrived, a woman named Rorie Woods arrived with an SUV towing several bee hive boxes. She tipped one of the boxes over and smashed the lid making the bees aggressive and they attacked the officers. She was arrested while still wearing her beekeeper’s outfit and faces charges for assault and battery by means of a “dangerous weapon”.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
WTNH

54-year-old Hartford man dead in Wethersfield Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, a shooting occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. Raymond Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was unresponsive when police got to the scene, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the hospital This […]
HARTFORD, CT
NJ.com

Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death

Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
387K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy