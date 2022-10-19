Two Men In Springfield Busted With 20,000 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl: Police

Springfield police Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Springfield police working alongside Massachusetts State Police and the DEA said they scored a major drug bust over the weekend when they found 20,000 bags of fentanyl and heroin.

Omar Roman, 48, of Springfield, and Luis Robelo, 51, of Bronx, NY, were arrested on Sunday, Oct. 16, and charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of heroin/fentanyl, police said.

The multi-agency task force had staked out a home in the 100 block of Prospect Street when they saw what they believed to be a drug deal happen, Springfield police said. When agents went to arrest the men, Robelo was sitting in a car in the driveway, and police arrested him without incident. Roman was standing by the car and bolted as they approached.

He tossed the bag he was carrying on the ground, which had 400 half-packs (20,000 bags) of heroin/fentanyl, police said. Officers arrested Roman after he fell on Jardine Street as he tried to escape.

