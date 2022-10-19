Hillsborough County Fair returns next month with demolition derby, dollar admissions and more
The Florida State Fair may be the biggest show in town, but the Hillsborough County Fair is not one to be passed up.
The annual 11-day event, featuring everything from tractor pulls and carnival rides to demolition derby's and rodeos, returns to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, from Nov. 3-13.
Parking is free, and admission starts at $10 for adults , but like every year, opening day admission is just $1, and there's also plenty of other deals to take advantage of, like "Car Load Night" on Nov. 10, where a car filled with 8 people can get in for $60, and online purchase discounts.
This year's lineup of events is pretty extensive, so check the website for the full roster of attractions, shows and competitions. [event-1]
