Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Fair returns next month with demolition derby, dollar admissions and more

By Colin Wolf
 3 days ago
The Florida State Fair may be the biggest show in town, but the Hillsborough County Fair is not one to be passed up.

The annual 11-day event, featuring everything from tractor pulls and carnival rides to demolition derby's and rodeos, returns to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, from Nov. 3-13.

Parking is free, and
admission starts at $10 for adults , but like every year, opening day admission is just $1, and there's also plenty of other deals to take advantage of, like "Car Load Night" on Nov. 10, where a car filled with 8 people can get in for $60, and online purchase discounts.

This year's lineup of events is pretty extensive, so check the website for the full roster of attractions, shows and competitions.  [event-1]

