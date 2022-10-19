ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Tri-City Herald

Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Indiana’s Offensive Collapse Leads to 24-17 Loss at Rutgers

Indiana fell to new lows in a 24-17 loss to Rutgers on Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Indiana’s offense generated 19 yards in its first five possessions second half, capped off by a Connor Bazelak pick-six to put the game out of reach. The Hoosiers move to 3-5 on the season, and Saturday’s loss was the most revealing yet.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Mason Talks Fighting Irish Special Teams

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - In the wake of last week’s upset loss to Stanford, it’s easy for a blocked punt to get lost in the shuffle. Notre Dame first-year special teams coordinator Brian Mason’s squads had a habit of blocking kicks when he held the same position at Cincinnati for four years and he has brought that that mentality with him to South Bend. He shared some thoughts on his special teams units and players.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Tri-City Herald

First Half Analysis: Notre Dame Leads UNLV 30-7

First half thoughts and analysis of the Notre Dame vs UNLV game, which the Irish lead 30-7. *** The good news is Notre Dame finally got off to a fast start. A bootleg pass for 23 yards and a well-read and well-thrown post route from Drew Pyne to Jayden Thomas set Notre Dame up for its first game opening touchdown drive of the season. The offense was erratic after that and failed to turn great field position into touchdowns.
PARADISE, NV

