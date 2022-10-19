ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was on the board when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The team opted to take his Cardinal teammate, defensive end Solomon Thomas, instead. That was all part of the plan, coach Kyle Shanahan said he joked to McCaffrey when the two met for the first time on Friday, after the team’s monumental trade for the star running back late Thursday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Texans

HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels spoke at team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Houston Texans. The Raiders understand that at 1-4, the margin for error is slim if they are going to resurrect their goals for this season. You can watch...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview

The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People “Throwing Us Away”

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?

Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin

Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

College Football Week 8 Best Bets, Odds & Predictions: Huge ACC Battle Looms

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Week 8 of college football betting action has a tough act to follow. Last week’s matchups more than delivered on the hype, highlighted by Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama to shift the college football playoff odds significantly. Now the postseason landscape is even more up for grabs, and we’ve got another loaded Saturday on deck to help sort it all out.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out

The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.
Tri-City Herald

Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The offensive line had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)

The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

