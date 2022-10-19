Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
WBOC
Sunfest Canceled Sunday Ahead of Unsafe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sunfest has been canceled Sunday out of concern for unsafe weather conditions. Ocean City Officials say that Sunfest will conclude its end-of season celebration with a beach bonfire and fireworks on Saturday, at 8 p.m. Officials say they hoped the forecast would change but, safety protocols are...
talbotspy.org
Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life
A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution
BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 21, 2022
The Town of Ocean City was incorporated by the Maryland General Assembly on April 12, 1880. It included the land between N. Division Street and S. Division Street plus property on the south side including the vicinity of today’s Inlet. The Inlet did not exist at this time; it would be created during a storm in August 1933.
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City doubles price of daily, weekly beach tags in 2023 as shore town looks to increase revenue
It will be more expensive to sit on the beach in Ocean City next summer – in some instances twice as expensive – now that the city council unanimously voted raise the shore town's beach tag prices for 2023. The move will increase revenue, which city officials said...
WTOP
Sunfest festival shines in Ocean City
The four-day Sunfest festival returns to Maryland’s Ocean City through Sunday. The outdoor festival features arts, crafts, music and food from more than 200 artisans across the area and the U.S. at the south end of Ocean City’s boardwalk. It comes after the three-day Oceans Calling Festival, scheduled...
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
Garage and contents engulfed in flames Friday in Carroll County
A couple and their dog are safe following a garage fire that erupted in Carroll County Friday. The fire started just before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Old New Windsor Pike in Westminster.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MDOT MTA employee gunned down in the parking lot at work
On Tuesday afternoon, a 40-year-old woman was gunned down inside an MDOT MTA employee parking lot. Now other employees are concerned about their safety inside that parking lot moving forward.
Sparrows Point residents protest new development over bald eagle protection
BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved. Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles."This was a sensitive piece of property with the history,...
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park
Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
WBOC
AquaCon Withdraws Permit Request for Indoor Salmon Farm in Caroline Co.
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A proposed indoor salmon farm in Caroline County is off the table, for now. After the public and environmental agencies voiced concerns about the facilities environmental impact, AquaCon withdrew its request for a discharge permit. For months, "no fish factory" signs could be seen in front yards...
Ocean City Today
Request to allow dogs on Ocean City Boardwalk in summer shot down
A resident’s request to allow dogs on the Boardwalk during select hours in the summer was promptly shut down last week with concerns of safety and busy-ness. Council President Matt James, who sits on the Police Commission, told members at a meeting on Oct. 19 that he recently received a call from a resident dog owner who asked if he could float the idea of allowing people to walk their pets on the Boardwalk from 2 a.m. to noon from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the same time that bikers, skaters and the like are permitted.
Firefighters contain large house fire in Millersville
BALTIMORE - A house in Anne Arundel County caught fire Thursday afternoon.Firefighters said the fire was contained in 20 minutes and there were no injuries.Crews are staying in the neighborhood to make sure there are no hot spots.Chopper 13 flew over the home in the 8200 block of Mimico South in Millersville and saw the home with holes in the roof.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
WBOC
Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
