WBOC

Sunfest Canceled Sunday Ahead of Unsafe Weather

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sunfest has been canceled Sunday out of concern for unsafe weather conditions. Ocean City Officials say that Sunfest will conclude its end-of season celebration with a beach bonfire and fireworks on Saturday, at 8 p.m. Officials say they hoped the forecast would change but, safety protocols are...
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution

BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 21, 2022

The Town of Ocean City was incorporated by the Maryland General Assembly on April 12, 1880. It included the land between N. Division Street and S. Division Street plus property on the south side including the vicinity of today’s Inlet. The Inlet did not exist at this time; it would be created during a storm in August 1933.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

Sunfest festival shines in Ocean City

The four-day Sunfest festival returns to Maryland’s Ocean City through Sunday. The outdoor festival features arts, crafts, music and food from more than 200 artisans across the area and the U.S. at the south end of Ocean City’s boardwalk. It comes after the three-day Oceans Calling Festival, scheduled...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Sparrows Point residents protest new development over bald eagle protection

BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved. Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles."This was a sensitive piece of property with the history,...
SPARROWS POINT, MD
firststateupdate.com

Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
NEWARK, DE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park

Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Ocean City Today

Request to allow dogs on Ocean City Boardwalk in summer shot down

A resident’s request to allow dogs on the Boardwalk during select hours in the summer was promptly shut down last week with concerns of safety and busy-ness. Council President Matt James, who sits on the Police Commission, told members at a meeting on Oct. 19 that he recently received a call from a resident dog owner who asked if he could float the idea of allowing people to walk their pets on the Boardwalk from 2 a.m. to noon from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the same time that bikers, skaters and the like are permitted.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters contain large house fire in Millersville

BALTIMORE - A house in Anne Arundel County caught fire Thursday afternoon.Firefighters said the fire was contained in 20 minutes and there were no injuries.Crews are staying in the neighborhood to make sure there are no hot spots.Chopper 13 flew over the home in the 8200 block of Mimico South in Millersville and saw the home with holes in the roof.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday

Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
NEWARK, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD

