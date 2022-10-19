Read full article on original website
Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
theadvocate.com
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD seeking public help to locate aggravated assault suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in the 2900...
kalb.com
APD investigating robbery at First Federal Bank on Jackson St.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The crime occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. The unknown suspect pictured above demanded money from a...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 3-5, 2022
Justin Mckenzie, 35 (bm), failure to pay child support obligation, application for return of wanted fugitive. •Timothy Harris, 32 (wm), simple battery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a movable, contempt of court. •Brandee Roll, 39 (bf), contempt of court. Timothy Gourdon, 50 (wm), theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal...
cenlanow.com
Fatal traffic incident ruled accidental
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has determined a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man early Saturday morning was an accident. The accident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets. A preliminary investigation suggested the...
cenlanow.com
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street on Thursday, Oct. 20. APD said the shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. Upon arrival, APD found two male victims,...
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly taking cell phone videos up woman's skirt
A casino-goer in Louisiana is under arrest after allegedly shooting intrusive video of a woman without her consent. John T. Metoyer, 56, was taken into custody Monday for an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 1.
Natchitoches Times
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Louisiana Highway 115 at O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022. Rita Vidrine, 75, of St. Landry, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.
Evangeline crash claims the life of 75-year-old woman
The victim crashed into the rear of a logging truck that had just entered the highway; the logging truck driver was cited in the accident.
KPLC TV
Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
kalb.com
Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022. AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. There were no injuries and the fire was...
kalb.com
Alexandria Utility System warns of phone scam
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Utility System has learned that some residence are receiving phone calls stating the customer was due a credit as a result of estimated utility bills. The customers are told to “press 1″ to receive their credit. This is a scam and has...
KPLC TV
Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail in Allen Parish
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail is currently happening throughout Allen Parish. The 60-mile long trail has shopping spots throughout the parish. Hundreds in the area come out to buy and sell all sorts of interesting items. Vendors and buyers all looking to make a...
