BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss surgery
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
