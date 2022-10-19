ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

4-alarm fire rips through three East Orange homes, officials say

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bVA9_0iezOkgW00

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A dozen people were displaced after a four-alarm fire ripped through three East Orange homes early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in a vacant house before spreading to two other homes on Amherst Street at around 4:18 a.m., police said. Eighty firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Twelve people from three families had to evacuate and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, officials said. There were no injuries.

The families were able to sit on an NJ Transit bus that was sent to the scene to provide shelter from the cold, said an agency spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

12 people displaced after fire rips through multiple East Orange homes

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) – A dozen people, making up three families, are without a place to live after a massive, four-alarm fire ripped through multiple houses in East Orange early Wednesday. “I hear a big ‘boom,’ not once but multiple times,” said Jasmeen Moultrie, who initially thought shots were ringing out in her neighborhood. […]
EAST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Fatal hit and run in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after a hit and run in Sunset Park, police said. On Saturday around 6:45 p.m., a man, 66, was trying to cross between 59th Street and 58th Street when a grey Toyota hit him and kept driving south on Fourth Avenue, according to police. The victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Streets will be closed for Tour De Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Several streets will be closed on Sunday for the Tour De Bronx at the discretion of the NYPD. The event will begin around 10 a.m., and the following roads will be closed, according to the NYPD. Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and East 144th Street East 144th Street between Grand Concourse and East […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

4 NYPD cops hurt by fleeing Queens driver in stolen BMW: police

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — The driver of a stolen BMW crashed into two unmarked police cars while allegedly attempting to flee Thursday night in St. Albans, sending four officers to the hospital, according to authorities. Officers noticed a stolen black BMW near Merrick and Baisley boulevards, around 9:30 p.m. and approached the vehicle, officials […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspect in ninja sword assault on subway arrested: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man who was allegedly dressed as a ninja when he slashed a man with a sword on Thursday has been arrested, police said Friday. Selwyn Bernardez, 27, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, according to NYPD. Sources said that the suspect and the victim were fighting on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video: Man robs Woodside store at knifepoint

WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A masked man robbed a store in Queens at knifepoint Early Thursday morning, police said. On Oct. 20, around 1:30 a.m., an unknown man in a mask entered the store at 69-03 Northern Boulevard, showed a knife and demanded money from the 61-year-old male victim. Police said the man took around […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man randomly shoved onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are searching for the man who randomly shoved a person onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn Friday. A 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at the station in Bushwick at Myrtle Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. It happened on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Couple arrested after toddler overdoses in New Jersey: DA

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child after their toddler apparently overdosed on drugs, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Wednesday. Police on Monday night received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said […]
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Queens neighborhood annoyed by new street design

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Speeding, traffic jams and dangerous crossings are all the problems one street in Queens is causing neighbors. Rego Park’s 62nd Drive is identified as a “high crash corridor“ by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT). More than a dozen people have been seriously hurt on the road over the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

3 pedestrians struck in Bronx motorcycle crash: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Three pedestrians were hit when a motorcyclist crashed in the Bronx Wednesday, police said. A 48-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on Third Avenue when he lost control and crashed into the pedestrians at East 149th Street around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The motorcyclist and the three pedestrians, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Randall’s Island migrant relief center sits largely unoccupied

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Days after its opening, New York City’s migrant relief center on Randall’s Island continues to house just a handful of asylum seekers. The low turnout at the facility, constructed at the cost of over $300,000, is spurring questions about the city’s response to the migrant influx, including disparities with the city’s care […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman, man arrested in Staten Island dog attack: NYPD

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — Police arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals after dogs attacked three people in Staten Island on Tuesday. Shontary Holland and Rodney Jones were also charged with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. They allegedly left […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy