Free parenting program available through Livingston ESA
Every Livingston County parent has access to a free, confidential parent coaching program through the Livingston Educational Service Agency partnership with ParentGuidance.org. The coaching program is a resource that gives parents tools to address challenges they may be facing. Parents can meet confidentially with their own individual coach for up...
Governor appoints Howell man to speech language pathology board
Dr. Robert J. Morrison of Howell, a clinical assistant professor of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Michigan, has been appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Board of Speech Language Pathology.Morrison holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree from Gonzaga, and a Doctor of Medicine from Oregon Health & Science University.
Remembering my favorite teacher, Mr. Cooper, and lessons for a lifetime
We all have an all-time favorite teacher. Mine was Lynn G. Cooper – Mr. Cooper – and I was devastated and heartbroken to hear the news this week that he had passed away at the age of 78. Mr. Cooper was my band teacher when I was growing...
WCTH takes to air with Halloween show
WCTH Radio Hour, a live stage re-creation of radio shows from the 1930s to 1950s, is featuring two scary episodes just in time for Halloween. The Community Theatre of Howell is presenting “Father Knows Best: Halloween,” and “Escape: The Scarlet Plague” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Howell High School Freshman Campus, 1400 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell.
Brighton plays host to Belleville in KLAA football title game — with broadcast link
BRIGHTON — You can’t blame the Brighton coaching staff for pulling out all the stops going into today’s KLAA football championship game. The Bulldogs’ passing attack was brilliant in last week’s win over Howell. They brought in the ol’ right-hander, Drew Henson, to give a...
