Livingston County, MI

Free parenting program available through Livingston ESA

Every Livingston County parent has access to a free, confidential parent coaching program through the Livingston Educational Service Agency partnership with ParentGuidance.org. The coaching program is a resource that gives parents tools to address challenges they may be facing. Parents can meet confidentially with their own individual coach for up...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Governor appoints Howell man to speech language pathology board

Dr. Robert J. Morrison of Howell, a clinical assistant professor of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Michigan, has been appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Board of Speech Language Pathology.Morrison holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree from Gonzaga, and a Doctor of Medicine from Oregon Health & Science University.
HOWELL, MI
WCTH takes to air with Halloween show

WCTH Radio Hour, a live stage re-creation of radio shows from the 1930s to 1950s, is featuring two scary episodes just in time for Halloween. The Community Theatre of Howell is presenting “Father Knows Best: Halloween,” and “Escape: The Scarlet Plague” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Howell High School Freshman Campus, 1400 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell.
HOWELL, MI

