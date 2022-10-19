Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia is one of the ‘Rattiest’ cities in the U.S
Hey Philly, you’re getting called out. Apparently, Philadelphia, PA is one of the rattiest cities in the United States. Normally, it’s so exciting to see Philly on one of these local lists, but this was one we could’ve passed on. Orkin Pest Control did a study, according...
Highest paying jobs in New Jersey and how much they make
As little kids, we were all asked the question, "so what do you want to be when you grow up?" You might want to help your kids with that decision because I found the highest-paying jobs in New Jersey and it pays to make the right choice. It really is...
Hey, New Jersey: Is it normal to feel this way after deer encounters?
You may have already read that we’re entering deer rutting season in New Jersey. If not, you should know that from mid-October to December deer are, to put it bluntly, incredibly horny and unpredictable when it comes to crossing the road. You’re more likely this time of year to...
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
Don’t move away from New Jersey: Life’s not cheaper down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country
New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
The final NJ resting place of Boardwalk Empire’s ‘Nucky’ Johnson
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life, political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson set in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and...
10 famous local actors we want to see at Netflix Studios in NJ
If Netflix Studios comes to the Jersey Shore, we'd love to see these actors around. Last week, I told you that Netflix is getting closer to winning the bid for Fort Monmouth studios. As of right now, they are currently the highest bidders, but there is still no update on whether or not the bid has been approved. As a refresher, they're bidding against real estate and architectural development companies.
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
This NJ city is breathtaking — and one America’s prettiest in winter
A national publication has given high honors to one city in New Jersey, naming it one of the top ten prettiest towns to visit during winter in the entire nation. And once you see what the other nine cities are and what they have to offer, you'll appreciate this honor even more.
Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
NJ city is the 2nd worst in nation for sleep
Decluttr is an online company that sells refurbished tech and they were behind a recent study to see how sleep is affected by wearable technology. So many people are using Fitbits, Apple Watches, etc., and will monitor their sleep with technology. Too much pressure I say. I don't need to...
Want a colorful spring? Don’t wait too late in NJ to plant those flower bulbs
It's that time of year in New Jersey when we bid farewell to the growing season and prepare our land for Old Man Winter that's right around the corner. And as our landscapes are slowly stripped away from their fall color, now is the time to have the next growing season in mind.
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
Inflation expected to be ‘a little worse’ for NJ shore shoulder season
Steel Pier in Atlantic City was bracing for a 25% to 30% drop in revenue in 2022 compared to one year prior. Unfortunately, their estimates were pretty close — the summer came in 22% under 2021's numbers. "We saw the volume, we didn't see the spend," said Anthony Catanoso,...
Heartbreaking! New Jersey is 6th most romantically scammed state
What could be more heartbreaking than being the victim of a romantic scam? You're misled into believing that you found the love of your life, your soul mate, only to find that whoever you're talking to and giving money to is not what they seem to be. You're not alone.
Is Toms River the best Halloween town in New Jersey?
So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock. My...
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
Cape May, New Jersey: Your winter destination awaits
Don’t get mad at me. I know it’s not Thanksgiving yet and I’m about to talk about the upcoming holidays. You’ll thank me when I’m done. This summer has been a little better in getting out and enjoying the many wonders that we have here in New Jersey.
Survey says NJ likes family friendly Halloween decorations
When it comes to Halloween decorating, New Jersey leans toward the family-friendly types, at least if a survey from Angi.com, the home improvement website, is to be believed. This survey was conducted online by Angi through Pollfish between Sept. 16-18. They surveyed 1,250 Halloween decorators in the United States, with 25 people from each state.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0