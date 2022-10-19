ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

10 famous local actors we want to see at Netflix Studios in NJ

If Netflix Studios comes to the Jersey Shore, we'd love to see these actors around. Last week, I told you that Netflix is getting closer to winning the bid for Fort Monmouth studios. As of right now, they are currently the highest bidders, but there is still no update on whether or not the bid has been approved. As a refresher, they're bidding against real estate and architectural development companies.
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America

I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
NJ city is the 2nd worst in nation for sleep

Decluttr is an online company that sells refurbished tech and they were behind a recent study to see how sleep is affected by wearable technology. So many people are using Fitbits, Apple Watches, etc., and will monitor their sleep with technology. Too much pressure I say. I don't need to...
Is Toms River the best Halloween town in New Jersey?

So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock. My...
Survey says NJ likes family friendly Halloween decorations

When it comes to Halloween decorating, New Jersey leans toward the family-friendly types, at least if a survey from Angi.com, the home improvement website, is to be believed. This survey was conducted online by Angi through Pollfish between Sept. 16-18. They surveyed 1,250 Halloween decorators in the United States, with 25 people from each state.
