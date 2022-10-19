ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees face the sobering truth: Astros are just better | Klapisch

HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.
Astros’ pitcher will miss start against Yankees after being struck by champagne bottle during celebration

Talk about a freak accident, albeit a fairly significant one for the Houston Astros pitching rotation. Starting pitcher Lance McCullers is dealing with a cut to his elbow that was suffered during the Astros’ American League Division Series celebration. After McCullers tossed six scoreless frames in the series-clinching win against the Seattle Mariners, he was struck by a champagne bottle that left his pitching elbow swollen.
WATCH: Father of Major Leaguers Austin and Aaron Nola doesn’t know which son to cheer for

Talk about being caught in a pickle. A.J. Nola watched from the stands at San Diego’s PetCo Park on Wednesday as his two sons became the first brothers to square off in a pitcher-batter matchup in MLB postseason history. After Padres’ catcher Austin Nola laced an RBI single off of his younger brother, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola, cameras caught their noticeably frazzled father in the stands looking confused as to how to celebrate the success of one of his sons at the expense of the other.
Yankees vs. Astros prediction and Aaron Judge odds for ALCS Game 2

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros faced off in Houston for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night and the home team earned a 4-2 win. Our experts cashed their best bet in that contest here and have already analyzed the matchup for Game 2. Let’s dive into our experts’ Yankees vs. Astros prediction for ALCS Game 2 with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
