Ugly! Yankees on life support after Astros destroy them in ALCS Game 3
Studies suggest that brain activity may continue for several minutes after you’re declared dead. This Yankees season will last until the Houston Astros inevitably beat them one more time. But, for all intents and purposes, the Yankees’ season flatlined in the sixth inning of a 5-0 loss to Houston...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s reason for not using Domingo German
HOUSTON — The Yankees have played six playoff games. Domingo German has been on the roster for every one of them but hasn’t pitched in any of them. Why not?. “He’s in the calculations every night,” manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday night. “But more of a lengthy role.”
Yankees’ Aaron Boone defends Josh Donaldson’s playoff production
Josh Donaldson has struck out in half of his 22 at-bats this postseason. He’s also posted a .393 on-base percentage — the second-highest mark on the Yankees through their first six playoff games. “As we struggle for offense period,” manager Aaron Boone said Friday, “it’s interesting that everyone...
Yankees outmuscled by Astros, Matt Carpenter strikes out 4 times in ALCS Game 1 loss
HOUSTON — If the Yankees were tired from getting pushed to the brink last round, they’ll get a winter-long break soon enough playing like this. The Yankees were outmuscled, outpitched and out-managed by the Astros in a 4-2 loss in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.
Yankees’ 3 possible changes going into ALCS Game 2 | Sit Josh Donaldson?
HOUSTON — Chalk it up to a grueling five-game ALDS victory over the Guardians backing into a next-day matchup with the top-seeded Astros in the ALCS. Chalk it up to Justin Verlander doing Justin Verlander things, striking out 11 in six innings, and the Houston bullpen being its usual dominant self.
Yankees face the sobering truth: Astros are just better | Klapisch
HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.
Astros’ pitcher will miss start against Yankees after being struck by champagne bottle during celebration
Talk about a freak accident, albeit a fairly significant one for the Houston Astros pitching rotation. Starting pitcher Lance McCullers is dealing with a cut to his elbow that was suffered during the Astros’ American League Division Series celebration. After McCullers tossed six scoreless frames in the series-clinching win against the Seattle Mariners, he was struck by a champagne bottle that left his pitching elbow swollen.
WATCH: Father of Major Leaguers Austin and Aaron Nola doesn’t know which son to cheer for
Talk about being caught in a pickle. A.J. Nola watched from the stands at San Diego’s PetCo Park on Wednesday as his two sons became the first brothers to square off in a pitcher-batter matchup in MLB postseason history. After Padres’ catcher Austin Nola laced an RBI single off of his younger brother, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola, cameras caught their noticeably frazzled father in the stands looking confused as to how to celebrate the success of one of his sons at the expense of the other.
Rawlings releases Gold Glove finalists, Yankees, Mets players make list
Rawlings began releasing the finalists for the 2022 Gold Glove Awards on their Twitter Thursday. Check out the list of finalists below, updated as they are released:. Bridget Hyland may be reached at bhyland@njadvancemedia.com.
MLB playoffs: How to watch the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS Friday (10-21-22)
A crucial Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, will be played Friday night at 7:37 p.m. ET in Philly. The series is knotted at one game apiece after the teams split the first two games in San Diego. Tonight’s game...
MLB playoffs: How to watch the New York Yankees at Houston Astros Thursday (10-20-22) in the ALCS
The New York Yankees need a win bad. That after the Bronx Bombers suffered a 4-2 defeat in the opening game of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) vs. the host Houston Astros Wednesday night. Game 2 will be played Thursday night (Oct. 20, 2022) at 7:37 p.m. ET. The...
Yankees vs. Astros prediction and Aaron Judge odds for ALCS Game 2
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros faced off in Houston for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night and the home team earned a 4-2 win. Our experts cashed their best bet in that contest here and have already analyzed the matchup for Game 2. Let’s dive into our experts’ Yankees vs. Astros prediction for ALCS Game 2 with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
The New York Yankees return home for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the ALCS vs. the Houston Astros | How to buy tickets
The New York Yankees return home for Games 3, 4 and 5 in the American League Championship this weekend after having lost the first two games of the best-of-seven series vs. Houston in Texas. Now they are going to need support from the hometown fans, and that’s where you come...
Amid injuries, Giants’ Kadarius Toney cracks back at critics: ‘I’m going to be who I originally was’
Kadarius Toney still thinks he can be a dominant player — even if fewer and fewer outside observers believe that. Toney on Thursday emphasized his confident mindset and brushed off critics, even as he likely will miss yet another game Sunday, when the 5-1 Giants visit the Jaguars. Toney,...
