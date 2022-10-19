Talk about being caught in a pickle. A.J. Nola watched from the stands at San Diego’s PetCo Park on Wednesday as his two sons became the first brothers to square off in a pitcher-batter matchup in MLB postseason history. After Padres’ catcher Austin Nola laced an RBI single off of his younger brother, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola, cameras caught their noticeably frazzled father in the stands looking confused as to how to celebrate the success of one of his sons at the expense of the other.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO