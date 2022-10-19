Read full article on original website
Michigan families receive additional food assistance benefits through October
Michigan is providing additional benefits for families through October.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October -- plus an additional cost of living increase -- to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
wkar.org
Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists
Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
lansingcitypulse.com
Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth
It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
Masks advised in 0 Michigan counties this week, per CDC
For the second week in a row, Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). Up...
West Michigan children’s hospitals see surge in RSV
Children's hospitals across the country, including West Michigan, are dealing with an unexpected surge of patients diagnosed with RSV.
2022 Voters' guide: Michigan
Michigan could capture America's attention Nov. 8, as several candidates running for statewide office are among hundreds of Republican candidates nationwide who do not accept President Joe Biden's election win as legitimate. Driving the news: GOP candidates across the state are focusing on high inflation, while Democrats are vowing to protect abortion and access to reproductive health care.Voting in Detroit: Polls are open on Election Day 7am–8pm. In-person early voting is available until Nov. 7 at 4pm. Registered voters can still apply for absentee ballots online or by mail until Oct. 25.Those who request an absentee ballot can return it...
Meijer offers discounts on produce to help stretch $95 food aid from state
Grocery bills continue to be inflated with high food prices, but state aid and retailer discounts aim to stretch Michiganders’ dollar. The 1.3 million Michigan residents who receive payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive an additional $95 intended as grocery aid this month. Additional food assistance...
Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018
Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
Michigan to pay $20M to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud
LANSING, MI – Michigan will pay $20 million to people wrongfully accused of unemployment fraud. The settlement announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers on Thursday resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015.
WLUC
Michigan voters to decide future of state abortion rights with Proposal 3
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution if passed. It is one of three non-partisan proposals on the ballot for Michigan voters this election season, alongside Proposal 1 and Proposal 2. As it reads on the ballot, Proposal 3 would:. Establish a...
$20M settlement reached in class action lawsuit against Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that the state has reached a $20 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that claimed the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) falsely accused recipients of fraud. The settlement dates back to a case in 2015 titled Bauserman v. Unemployment Insurance...
Governor Whitmer vetoes proposed amendment to 72-hour deer kill law
No immediate changes will be made to the state’s law requiring hunters to report deer kills within 72 hours.
awesomemitten.com
25 Best Towns to Shop Local in Michigan This Holiday Season
The holiday season is a time to enjoy being with family and friends, attend magical winter festivals and shows, see Christmas light displays, send a letter to Santa Claus, and visit Michigan Christmas towns. Of course, it’s also a time for gift-giving. To help you find the perfect Michigan...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
UPMATTERS
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
