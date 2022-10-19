Read full article on original website
Lights on Afterschool to showcase talents of kids at Kalamazoo Youth Development
The Kalamazoo Youth Development Network or KYD in Kalamazoo provides wonderful opportunities for young people when they're not in school with anti-racist, high-quality programming. On October 20, they're celebrating youth and their talents with a special event, Lights on Afterschool. At this event, youth will showcase their talents throughout the...
Kzoo County man wins $733K jackpot in Fantasy 5 drawing
LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man recently claimed his prize of more than $733,000 in a Fantasy 5 drawing that took place back in June. The 62-year-old won the $733,362 jackpot after matching all five numbers on June 19, according to the Michigan Lottery. Those numbers were 07-15-30-37-38.
White Pigeon man seriously hurt after suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Twp.
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Township Thursday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred along US-12 near Riverside Drive at around 5:30 a.m. We’re told the 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit...
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped...
