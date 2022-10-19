Read full article on original website
Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed
Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
UHA Wins District 8 Tournament
For the third time this season we witnessed the Lady Blazers and the Lady Colonels. For the first time on a neutral court. At Christian County it was a 3-0 UHA victory. At UHA it was a 3-1 Lady Blazer win. Then came Thursday night on post at Fort Campbell....
Hopkinsville defeats Hopkins Co. Central on Thursday night 30-6
The Hopkinsville Tigers defeated The Hopkins Co. Central 30 to 6 on Thursday night in a 4A 1st District matchup. With the win the Tigers lockdown the number 3 seed in next month’s playoffs. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap…. The Hopkinsville Tigers wrap-up the regular season Friday...
HS Football Recap/Preview
Hopkins County Central 6 Hopkinsville 30 (article at https://whopam.com/2022/10/21/hopkinsville-defeats-hopkins-co-central-on-thursday-night-30-6/) Still looking for their first district win on the season the Colonels come back home this week and host the Purple of Bowling Green. A few big offensive plays highlighted an otherwise tough game last week on the road at South Warren for Christian County. A 52-14 loss, and now comes a team who beat both South Warren and Greenwood and whose only loss this year came at the hands of Boyle County. Here is our full interview with Coach Zach Self from Thursday nights Huddle…
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville Football Homecoming
Isaiah Manning was named the Hopkinsville High homecoming king and Faith Folz was named the Hopkinsville High homecoming queen Thursday night at the Stadium of Champions. Queen attendants were JuKyiah Catlett, Taylor Joachiam, and Azalia Leake. King attendants were Tim Marvel and Sterling McNutt.
Kenwood High edges out Northwest in instant classic football matchup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenwood High football hosted Northwest High in an inner-city showdown on Friday. With a win, each team could have kept their playoff hopes alive this season. From start to finish, it was a back-and-forth contest, but the Knights walked away with the victory 25-19.
Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
Kentucky public school administrator wins top honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) has recognized Kentucky superintendent Rob Clayton for excellence. Specifically, the group commended Clayton for effective leadership of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a post he has held since 2013. During this time, the school district has experienced a...
More field and grass fires flare in Graves, Calloway, McCracken counties
Fire departments, first responders and farmers spent Friday afternoon dealing with field and brush fires in Graves, McCracken and Calloway counties. The Graves County fire was near Sullivan Road between KY 121 and KY 80. All county fire departments became involved in the blaze that threatened at least two homes and several poultry houses before getting it under control.
Jacob Deason
(41, Hopkinsville) The family has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
Douglas Lee Haskins
(Age 66, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Tuesday October 25th at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
Ground broken, potential praised for $1B Ascend Elements plant in Hopkinsville
Shiny shovels and white hard hats at the ready, local and state economic development officials met Thursday in a former cornfield and marveled at the potential impact of the $1 billion Ascend Elements facility planned on newly annexed Hopkinsville land. The plant will produce lithium-ion materials for electric-vehicle batteries at Commerce Park II, which has CSX rail access on John Rivers Road.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
Torchlight Tales, Bell Witch Story Set For This Saturday
For ages, Christian County legendary historian William Turner has masterfully been telling the tale of the “Bell Witch” — a spooky legend centered on a 19th-century farm family out of northwest Tennessee. So of course it’s that time of year again, as “Torchlight Tales” and the “Bell...
VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
