ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
TheWrap

‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Sets Season 5 Return

Missy Peregrym will return from maternity leave to resume her role as Special Agent Maggie Bell on the Nov. 15 episode of “FBI.”. To account for her absence since leaving late in Season 4’s run, Peregrym’s character was shown suffering severe nerve damage after being exposed to sarin gas on the CBS procedural.
TheWrap

‘Brainwashed’ Review: Documentary Takes an Incisive Look at Cinema’s Male Gaze

Early in “Brainwashed,” filmmaker and cinema studies professor Nina Menkes quotes author James Baldwin when she says, “Nothing can be changed until it is fixed.” But before a broken system can be fixed, it first needs to be acknowledged. That’s Menkes’ job, and she does it so well that her lecture — which forms the basis of the movie — should be seen by everyone.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy