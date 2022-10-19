Read full article on original website
How to Watch ‘The Banshees of Inisherin': Is the New Colin Farrell Film Steaming?
Critics love Martin McDonagh’s new film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, his two leads from 2008’s black crime comedy “In Bruges” as feuding former friends. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Film Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Are Back for More Twisted, Feckin’ Fun
Director Martin McDonagh has reunited the stars of In Bruges for a quieter film thats still a disturbed delight
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Grin and Bear By-the-Numbers Rom-Com
Between the lack of passion (among various couples) and the creepy exoticization of Pacific Islanders, this feels like a glossy missed opportunity
‘Raymond & Ray’ Review: Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke Are Brothers in Contrived Family Drama
The film from writer-director Rodrigo Garcia starts out strong but then becomes a slog
‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Jordan Peele x Henry Selick Collaboration Suffers from Jumbled Tones
Selick ("Coraline") would seem to be a perfect pair for Peele, but the (creepy, gorgeous) pieces of their joint effort don't fit together
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Sets Season 5 Return
Missy Peregrym will return from maternity leave to resume her role as Special Agent Maggie Bell on the Nov. 15 episode of “FBI.”. To account for her absence since leaving late in Season 4’s run, Peregrym’s character was shown suffering severe nerve damage after being exposed to sarin gas on the CBS procedural.
Ron Masak, Character Actor Best Known as Sheriff Mort Metzger on ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dies at 86
Ron Masak, a prolific character actor best known to television audiences as sheriff Mort Metzger on “Murder, She Wrote,” died Thursday of natural causes, his family announced. He was 86. Masak’s death comes just 9 days after “Murder, She Wrote” star Angeles Lansbury, who died Oct. 10 at...
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Adds 9 Episodes to Season 1 on ABC
The Niecy Nash-starring procedural now boasts 22 episodes in its inaugural season
‘The Peripheral’ Review: Chloe Grace Moretz Shines in Gamer-Friendly Sci-Fi Series From ‘Westworld’ Team
The Prime Video series from EPs Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name
‘Yellowstone’ on the Big Screen: AMC Partners with Taylor Sheridan to Preview New Season
Also get a sneak peek at Sylvester Stallones "Tulsa King"
New Trevor Noah Comedy Special to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of ‘Daily Show’ Departure
Trevor Noah is set to release a new Netflix stand-up comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” on Nov. 22. The comedian’s third special with the streamer will arrive a little over two weeks before he finishes his seven-year run as host of “The Daily Show.”. According...
‘Voodoo Macbeth’ Review: Backstage Tale of Early Orson Welles Triumph Speaks to Modern Inclusivity
Modern creators looking to diversify casts and crews could take a page from the legendary 1936 stage production celebrated in this biopic
‘P-Valley’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz
The strip club-set drama is the cable network's biggest show in the U.S.
‘The Crown’ Adds a ‘Fictional Dramatization’ Disclaimer to Season 5 Trailer After Backlash
Judi Dench was the latest to call on Netflix to add a disclaimer to the Emmy-winning drama
‘Brainwashed’ Review: Documentary Takes an Incisive Look at Cinema’s Male Gaze
Early in “Brainwashed,” filmmaker and cinema studies professor Nina Menkes quotes author James Baldwin when she says, “Nothing can be changed until it is fixed.” But before a broken system can be fixed, it first needs to be acknowledged. That’s Menkes’ job, and she does it so well that her lecture — which forms the basis of the movie — should be seen by everyone.
Mia Farrow Turned Down a Role on ‘American Horror Story’ Season 1 – and Regrets It
Contrastingly, co-star Jennifer Coolidge recalled her "desperate" attempt to be featured in "AHS" when the show shot at her New Orleans home
‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ Review: Country Firebrand Makes a Comeback in Touching Documentary
Kathryn Horan's film is the respectful chronicle of a renaissance engineered by Brandi Carlile
The 47 Best Movies on Amazon Prime (October 2022)
Stop scrolling and watch one of these great films now
Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order
Yes it's possible, even with two different "Justice League" films
