Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Torchlight Tales, Bell Witch Story Set For This Saturday
For ages, Christian County legendary historian William Turner has masterfully been telling the tale of the “Bell Witch” — a spooky legend centered on a 19th-century farm family out of northwest Tennessee. So of course it’s that time of year again, as “Torchlight Tales” and the “Bell...
whopam.com
Torchlight Tales is Saturday night at Jeffers Bend
Torchlight Tales is this Saturday night at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center and it’ll be a fun and spooky night for the whole family. Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says it all gets underway at 6 p.m. and it will feature the always popular telling of the Bell Witch Story.
whopam.com
Pumpkin Carving Fundraiser – Imagination Library
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library, in partnership with H&R Agri-Power, will be hosting a pumpkin carving. fundraiser! This event is for all ages. The pumpkin carving fundraiser will be a part of the fall festival, held behind the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library in the Amphitheatre. Pumpkin carving kits will be...
Beer and food pairing event will benefit Christian County Imagination Library
Pints and Pages, a beer and food pairing event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in downtown Hopkinsville will benefit the Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library. Hopkinsville Brewing Co. and The Mixer restaurant will provide four pairings of food and beer at the brewery on East Fifth Street. Tickets are $65 and need to be purchased in advance — either online or at the library.
clarksvillenow.com
Halloween in Clarksville: Your guide to festivals, trunk-or-treats, movies and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dozens of Halloween events are planned around town this year, from festivals to trunk-or-treats to movie showings. Here’s your Clarksville Now guide to all things Halloween. Unless otherwise noted, all events are open to the public. And hey, if you know of a local event we missed, email us the info at news@clarksvillenow.com.
whopam.com
Local animal shelter celebrates with Howl-O-Ween event
The Christian County Animal Shelter welcomed a large crowd of supporters to its grounds Saturday afternoon for its first ever Howl-O-Ween festival. There were games, face-painting, a bounce house, vendor booths, a silent auction, raffle, a food truck and much more and shelter director Irene Grace says it was all about giving back to those who support them all year long.
whopam.com
Jacob Deason
(41, Hopkinsville) The family has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
whopam.com
Howl-O-Ween comes to Christian Co. Animal Shelter Saturday
The Christian County Animal Shelter is ready for their first Howl-O-Ween event and the public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. Speaking with WHOP recently, Shelter Director Irene Grace says it will take place at the Animal Shelter on Russellville Road on Saturday from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be all manner of games for people to do and a silent auction with items up for grabs.
whvoradio.com
Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire
A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
clarksvillenow.com
A New U Boutique, with clothing for classy women, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A New U Boutique has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Kizzy Broaden Cowan said the boutique is the definition of a classy woman. “The store is more for the classy woman, those who are in the professional...
whopam.com
Betty Estelle (Bellar) Smith
(Age 91, of Clarksville) Funeral service will be Saturday October 22nd at 1pm at Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wevv.com
More than 1,300 positions available at upcoming job fair in Madisonville
There's a "Supersized Job Fair" happening in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation say they'll be hosting the event at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 employers offering over 1,350 jobs will be at the...
WBKO
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
whopam.com
Shirley Jean White
(Age 85, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Sunday October 23rd at 2pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 21, 2022
Allie M. Byram, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born in Murray, Kentucky, Jan. 27, 1936, to Troy Vance and Elaine (Walker) Vance. Mrs. Byram retired from Bell South in 1994, and after her retirement later was employed at Walmart in Murray. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
k105.com
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
westkentuckystar.com
More field and grass fires flare in Graves, Calloway, McCracken counties
Fire departments, first responders and farmers spent Friday afternoon dealing with field and brush fires in Graves, McCracken and Calloway counties. The Graves County fire was near Sullivan Road between KY 121 and KY 80. All county fire departments became involved in the blaze that threatened at least two homes and several poultry houses before getting it under control.
Comments / 0