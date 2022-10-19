Read full article on original website
Ernie Sanita
3d ago
How about looking at the $300 million in Hochul and her campaign donors scam collecting double the cost of COVID home test kits.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
yonkerstimes.com
Does Andrew Cuomo Need Hochul to Lose for His Comeback?
Recent comments by Melissa DeRosa, pictured above with Gov. Cuomo before he resigned, were critical of NY Democrats on crime. Andrew Cuomo’s most trusted aide and advisor during his 11 years as Governor was Melissa DeRosa. And now, more than one year after Cuomo resigned, whenever DeRosa writes or speaks about NY politics, most believe that she is still speaking on behalf of her former boss, or at least presenting a narrative that supports her former boss.
wellsvillesun.com
Palmesano claims that Governor Kathy Hochul paid Digital Gadgets big dollars for political donation
Did a $300,000 donation turn into a $637,000,000 sale?. As the race for NY Governor tightens, local Republicans are putting the heat on the incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul. Corning based state assemblyman Phil Palmesano’s office issued this statement today:. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) renewed his calls for an immediate...
Temporary restraining order placed on NYS ruling preventing concealed carry in places of worship
(WIVB) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the prosecution of the new New York State gun law that makes carrying a firearm in places of worship a felony. The state legislature approved the new law in June. “I have instructed all police agencies not to charge it until further notice […]
iheart.com
AG Letitia James Suing Owner Of Toggenburg For Shutting Down Ski Resort
Albany, N.Y. - New York Attorney General Letitia James slapping a local Ski Resort owner for unfair and illegal practices. Intermountain Management is accused of buying its main competitor, Toggenburg Mountain, for the sole purpose of shutting it down, forcing customers to go to their other properties, Song Mountain or Labrador.
PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin made their pitches to be the next governor of New York during a forum on Friday hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino. Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin discussed issues including crime and guns, inflation, and abortion. Hochul, who took […]
Zeldin gaining on Hochul in N.Y. governor’s race, latest poll shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is tightening the race against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to the results of a recent Siena College poll of likely New York State voters. Hochul leads Zeldin by 11 points, 52% to 41%, which is down from 17 points...
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State
Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
WNYT
NY voters rank one issue above others as their biggest concern
Rising costs is the issue many New York voters are concerned about the most as they prepare to cast their votes on Nov. 8. That’s according to a NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll released Thursday. Inflation is the top issue for 35% of the likely voters who responded to the poll....
wskg.org
Recap: Candidates for New York’s 52nd state Senate district debate on WSKG News
New York’s newly redrawn 52nd state Senate district covers Cortland and Tompkins counties and parts of Broome County. It includes the cities of Binghamton, Cortland and Ithaca. You can listen to the full debate here. TRANSCRIPT. MEGAN ZEREZ, HOST: This is WSKG News. I’m Megan Zerez. Earlier today WSKG...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Fed Reminds New York Teens to Register For Selective Service
The Selective Service System is reminding New York teenage men to register their information in the event that a military draft is needed. There's a huge penalty if they don't. The military draft may have ended in the mid-'70s but registration for the Selective Service System has been the law...
NewsChannel 36
New York Warns of EBT Card Skimming
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has issued a warning alerting those that use an EBT card of potential card skimming. This comes on the heels of of Steuben County's report last week of scammers sending misleading emails to recipients of EBT benefits. Officials explained that the card-reading skimmers...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
nystateofpolitics.com
CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels
Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
