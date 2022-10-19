Read full article on original website
Liberal dark money network quietly launches gun group to create 'narrative that guns make us less safe'
Project Unloaded, an anti-gun group, is housed at the country's largest liberal dark money network and works to shape young people's perception of firearms.
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Oprah Winfrey says it will be 'really frightening' if Stacey Abrams doesn't win: 'Too much at stake'
Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual campaign event for Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday night. Titled "A Thriving Life!" the event featured a pre-recorded split-screen conversation between the two as they discussed the candidate's plans for the state ahead of her rematch with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Shelley Long seen out and about as 'Cheers' celebrates 40th anniversary
73-year-old actress Shelley Long made a rare public appearance while walking her pet Chihuahua on the streets of Los Angeles amid "Cheers" 40th anniversary.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia
White House correspondent April Ryan hailed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a "winner" while on Thursday's "The View." "The Grio" White House reporter was discussing Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections with the largely liberal panel. Co-host Joy Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami," defying polls suggesting otherwise.
Ilhan Omar Challenger Hands Hubby Thousands in Donor Money
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Republican challenger has poured tens of thousands of dollars from her no-chance but well-funded campaign into a company belonging to her husband, The Daily Beast has found. In an interview with The Daily Beast, the husband of Republican candidate Cicely Davis confessed that his firm has...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering woman after she beat him at basketball: police
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering a woman after she beat him in a basketball game earlier this month, police said.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
Adams staffer fired after criticizing migrant response, cops who lost jobs over vaccine mandates: report
New York City Hall staffer Christopher Baugh was fired after Project Veritas released clips showing him criticize police, as well as Mayor Eric Adams' handling of the migrant crisis.
FBI field agents complain about going after Jan. 6 rioters using Trumpy talking points: report
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace started her show Monday with an exclusive bit of information that FBI field offices are staffed with agents miffed over the prosecutions of the Jan. 6 attackers, feeling that what they did was nothing more than misdemeanors. It was reported last week by NBC News that one former FBI official sent a letter to Paul Abbate, who is now the No. 2 official at the bureau.
Violent gangs in Haiti could pose similar threat to US as MS-13, Sen. Cassidy says: 'Might be a rhythm there'
Haiti's humanitarian crisis could lead to worsening border problems for the United States as migrants flee the island nation, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R, La., said.
Former border officials vow to release illegal migrant numbers by Tuesday if Biden admin won't
Several Trump-era border officials called on President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to release the number of illegal migrant crossings into the U.S. from September.
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
Ex-Capitol police chief who was forced to quit after January 6 and made fall-guy by Pelosi for failing to call National Guard gets a million-dollar book deal - where he promises to reveal the 'cover up'
The former U.S. Capitol Police chief who was forced to resign in the aftermath of the January 6 riot has inked a million-dollar book deal where he promises to reveal harrowing new details of the day and a 'cover-up' that followed. Steven A. Sund's 'Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and...
