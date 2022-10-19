ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia

White House correspondent April Ryan hailed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a "winner" while on Thursday's "The View." "The Grio" White House reporter was discussing Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections with the largely liberal panel. Co-host Joy Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami," defying polls suggesting otherwise.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
FBI field agents complain about going after Jan. 6 rioters using Trumpy talking points: report

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace started her show Monday with an exclusive bit of information that FBI field offices are staffed with agents miffed over the prosecutions of the Jan. 6 attackers, feeling that what they did was nothing more than misdemeanors. It was reported last week by NBC News that one former FBI official sent a letter to Paul Abbate, who is now the No. 2 official at the bureau.
Ex-Capitol police chief who was forced to quit after January 6 and made fall-guy by Pelosi for failing to call National Guard gets a million-dollar book deal - where he promises to reveal the 'cover up'

The former U.S. Capitol Police chief who was forced to resign in the aftermath of the January 6 riot has inked a million-dollar book deal where he promises to reveal harrowing new details of the day and a 'cover-up' that followed. Steven A. Sund's 'Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and...
