Amarillo, TX

The Amarillo Pioneer

Polling Place Changes in Amarillo

When voters head to vote in the upcoming general election, the lists of polling places in Potter and Randall counties will look slightly different than they did during the series of elections which took place earlier this year. In Potter County, the Early Voting locations will be the same as...
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
Purcell Register

George Ray Clift

George Ray Clift, 65, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2022. Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 2022 at Hillside Christian Church Auditorium in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements were by Schooler Funeral Home. George was born November 12, 1956 in Odessa, Texas, to Donald Ray Clift and Rebecca...
NewsTalk 940 AM

What?! Really? A Bomb Scare in Downtown Amarillo

As if Amarillo hasn't already had its fair share of crazy incidents this month, ranging from hostage situations to robberies, yet another incident happened. A suspicious package had been delivered near 1100 S Fillmore St, a U.S. Army Entrance Processing Station and U.S. Defense Office which warranted a call from the Department of Homeland Security to the Amarillo Police Department around 2:08 p.m. The APD bomb squad soon arrived on the scene before clearing the scene and closing down South Fillmore street, SE 11th Ave, and SE 12th Ave.
KFDA

Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
