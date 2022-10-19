Read full article on original website
The Amarillo Pioneer
Polling Place Changes in Amarillo
When voters head to vote in the upcoming general election, the lists of polling places in Potter and Randall counties will look slightly different than they did during the series of elections which took place earlier this year. In Potter County, the Early Voting locations will be the same as...
KFDA
‘They even serve as a support group’: Superior HealthPlan, Cinergy providing sensory-friendly movies to all
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Once a month on Saturdays, Cinergy and Superior HealthPlan will be providing a movie with adjusted lighting, sound, and room to move around for families with children who have sensory processing disorder and autism. “It can be hard as a parent being able to do things...
O’Rourke attends ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from his campaign, Beto O’Rourke is expected to visit Amarillo on Thursday for a rally to “Get Out the Vote,” ahead of the start of Texas early voting for the November 2022 elections. O’Rourke’s campaign noted that the event is planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday in […]
KFDA
AmTech students get empowered in inspiring event for future women entrepreneurs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Young women at AmTech Career Academy are getting empowered for a national event. Optimum Business hosted WE Are The Future livestream event to inspire future women entrepreneurs. The livestream was this afternoon and featured guest speaker April Harris, the founder of “Keeping You Sweet” baked goods...
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
Barfield Hotel up for Texas Downtown People’s Choice Award
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barfield, a local Amarillo hotel, has been named a finalist in the Texas Downtown People’s Choice Awards. According to a Facebook post, members of the community will be able to vote on their favorite downtown project/place/organization/small business in Texas by liking or loving the individual photo of the item on […]
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66
Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
Review: Amarillo’s Senor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Senor Chubby's Mexican Bar and Grill. They are now open in Wellington Square. They were pretty quiet about their grand opening. I even tried to message them asking when it was going to happen. Then on a random Tuesday this week, I saw the announcement that they were open. There...
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Purcell Register
George Ray Clift
George Ray Clift, 65, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2022. Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 2022 at Hillside Christian Church Auditorium in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements were by Schooler Funeral Home. George was born November 12, 1956 in Odessa, Texas, to Donald Ray Clift and Rebecca...
KFDA
American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services provide free smoke detectors to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services are partnering to provide free smoke detectors and installation to the entire Panhandle. Both Panhandle Community Services and American Red Cross already serve all 26 counties in the Panhandle, so they decided to come...
‘Christmas with the Beatles’ coming to Amarillo Dec. 9
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to La Jolla Booking Agency, “Christmas with the Beatles” is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, located at 500 S. Buchanan. The agency detailed that the event will feature the award-winning Beatles tribute band “Abbey Road” […]
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
What?! Really? A Bomb Scare in Downtown Amarillo
As if Amarillo hasn't already had its fair share of crazy incidents this month, ranging from hostage situations to robberies, yet another incident happened. A suspicious package had been delivered near 1100 S Fillmore St, a U.S. Army Entrance Processing Station and U.S. Defense Office which warranted a call from the Department of Homeland Security to the Amarillo Police Department around 2:08 p.m. The APD bomb squad soon arrived on the scene before clearing the scene and closing down South Fillmore street, SE 11th Ave, and SE 12th Ave.
KFDA
Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
Hey Amarillo Walgreens Please Learn New State Laws We Beg You
Sundays can be a really weird day. Especially when it comes to buying beer and wine. There are time frames that you can't purchase any at all. It's the only item I can think of that they put time limits on you. I never understood the whole Sunday rule growing...
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs
It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
KFDA
Stream the Amarillo High vs Tascosa volleyball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can watch the Amarillo High vs Tascosa volleyball game live with TPSN. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Nooon. To stream the game, click here.
