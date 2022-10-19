Read full article on original website
Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man
ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
APD makes arrest in recent home invasion
ALBANY — Dion Reid, 20, was arrested on home invasion charges Wednesday related to an Oct. 13 incident in which the victim was assaulted by a number of suspects, Albany police said in a news release. John Hawkins told Albany Police Department officers who responded to his address on...
Arrests made in Albany homicide case
Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 60-year-old Jessie Gregory. Albany police responded to Eugemar Street and West 2nd Avenue in reference to a shooting just after midnight on October 14. Upon arrival police found Gregory deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds. On October 20, 43-year-old Latasha...
Albany Police search for simple battery suspect
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating 21-year-old Nikita James McGriff. McGriff is wanted for simply battery (family violence). He stands 5’11’ and weighs 137 pounds. Anyone with information regarding McGriff should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact...
Albany police need help to identify multiple people wanted for recent home invasion
The Albany Police Department needs help from the public to identify numerous suspects believed to be connected to a recent home invasion and burglary. On October 13, officers responded to The Scene at Sand Hill Apartments, located in the 400 block of E. Whitney Ave, in reference to a home invasion.
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville
Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man. Both...
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
Albany police ask community for information to help solve unsolved homicides
A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon after another homicide in the city of Albany Monday night. Albany police responded to the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police say that 37-year-old Marrio Raybon was found deceased in front of a residence. According to investigators,...
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about two recent homicide cases and several unsolved homicide cases. A homicide that happened Monday is under investigation. It happened in the 1400 block of S Jefferson Street. It happened right before...
Albany police ask for help in locating suspect
ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance with locating Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. Johnson, 26, is wanted on the following warrants: terroristic threats and acts and aggravated stalking.
Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
Stewart County authorities searching for missing woman
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police Department ask for the public’s help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. According to authorities, Lavetta “Jean” Protho often travels between Richland and Preston, Georgia. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130...
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Pelham (Pelham, GA)
Pelham Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that critically injured two people. The crash happened in the 1500 block of John Collis Road around 2:20 p.m. According to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick, the collision impacted a vehicle into a telephone poll.
